Carrie Ann Inaba’s Top 5 Most Glamorous Wigs On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The longtime 'DWTS' judge kept fans guessing with new hair looks each week.

Carrie Ann Inaba got wiggy this season on Dancing with the Stars.

The veteran judge on the ABC celebrity dancing competition wowed fans with a rotating selection of long and short hairstyles during the show’s fashion-focused 29th season that was emceed by new host Tyra Banks.

Carrie Ann has gorgeous tresses on her own, but she opted to wear wigs in the ballroom after she was prescribed medication that had the potential to cause hair loss. The DWTS judge stocked up on an array of headpieces “just in case” she experienced the side effect.

While she stopped taking the medication early on, she moved forward with her backup plan to have a season of wigs as part of this year’s new ballroom vibe with Tyra.

With the Dancing with the Stars finale set to showcase a final hair look, here’s a look back at five of Carrie Ann’s most glamorous Season 29 wig styles so far.

She Dazzled With Premiere Night Perfection

Kelsey McNeal / ABC

For the DWTS premiere in September, Carrie Ann stunned with a long blond wig and silver sequin gown. Fans were mesmerized by her sultry locks, and the former Fly Girl even hinted that blondes have more fun.

In the caption to an Instagram pic seen here, Carrie Ann wrote that she was grateful to be back in her chair doing what she loves and has been doing for 15 years.

“And it’s was fun to do it as a blonde. Let’s see what color I do next!” she added.

She Was Bangin’ For Week 2

Eric McCandless / ABC

For the second week of the competition, the choreographer was a golden girl in a glamorous gold gown and light locks, and this time with bangs.

Her hairstylist Glenn Nutley told People that he prepped the wig with detangler and thickening spray then did a soft blowout.

“Blonde bombshell Carrie Ann returns with a bang!” he added.

She Was A Pink Princess For Disney Night

Kelsey MCNeal / ABC

For the show’s popular Disney theme, Carrie Ann was pretty in pink with a too-cute pastel, bob-style ‘do topped with a jeweled princess crown. The 52-year-old wore a tulle dress as part of the whimsical look.

“It was a magical night in the ballroom,” she wrote on Instagram. ” So, do you like pink as much as this make pretend princess does?”

She Rocked A ‘Cherry Cola’ Look For Week 6

Kelsey McNeal / ABC

Midway through the competition, the TV star broke a streak of light-hair looks with a pin-straight, deep reddish-brown wig. She paired the edgy with a black and silver sequined, geometric print dress.

“With hair like cherry cola, Carrie Ann brought a modern edge to tonight’s look,” her hairstylist told People.

He added that he smoothed her wig with a ceramic styling iron and finished it with velvet oil and hairspray to keep it super straight.

Carrie Ann loved this look so much she gave it a name.

“Just call me “Moira,” she wrote Instagram, adding that the look was inspired by the “legendary” Moira Rose from the series Schitt’s Creek.

She Was A Lady In Red For The Semifinals

Kelsey McNeal / ABC

For the Dancing With the Stars semifinals round, Carrie Ann caused jaws to drop when she walked onstage on a long Alex Perry red dress with a caped back. Her accompanying platinum bob was by design.

Her stylist told People that in order to highlight the “strong shoulder line” of her gown, he decided to go for a textured bob, which he “roughed up” with styling sprays and a blowout.

The result was a stunning look that many fans scored a “10.”