Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, 48, Continues To Defy His Age As He Showcases Muscular Physique & Six-Pack Abs

At 48-years-old, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, continues to defy his age. In fact, the photo that he shared on social media on Saturday proves that the superstar is looking better than ever.

Johnson updated his feed with a pic where he went shirtless. Not only did the pic spark an immediate frenzy among his 204 million Instagram followers, but he also started a heatwave across the platform.

Johnson himself mentioned that the heat was up in his caption. He also added several other statements on Saturday’s post. Those who follow the megastar know that he is “grateful for the grind” as one of his hashtags indicated.

The former wrestler flaunted his muscular physique in the photograph. His body was covered in a light sheen of sweat as if he had already completed his workout for the day. He showcased his outrageous six-pack, massive pecs, shoulders, and arm muscles.

On the bottom, he sported a pair of black cycling shorts that clung to his lean frame. As for his shirt, he carelessly tucked the pink top into the waistband of his shorts.

Johnson posed in his gym. Behind him, an assortment of apparatus was put on display as the actor posed in front of them.

The father-of-two looked fierce as he gazed at the lens. He frowned and looked directly at the camera with his mouth slightly open. Johnson put his hands on his hips, emphasizing his jaw-dropping body.

The Rock recently broke the 200-million followers mark on Instagram. It’s little wonder then that this particular offering has already racked up over 4.3 million likes. Many of his fans took the time to offer their thoughts about his latest photo. While the majority simply posted heart or flame emoji, others waxed lyrical in the comments section.

One fan poked some fun at himself.

“Almost thought that was me for a second! [Laughing emoji] Keep killin it Uncle DJ,” they wrote. The person also added a “hardest worker in the room” hashtag.

Another had a set of tongue-in-cheek questions for the former wrestler.

“Is this a side effect of wearing Project Rock apparel or drinking Teremana?” they wanted to know. Project Rock is Johnson’s clothing and gear line, while Teremana is an exclusive tequila brand founded by him.

“How are you getting bigger?” an admirer wanted to know.

A fourth Instagrammer had a request for The Rock.

“Dude, chill. My girlfriend is on this app,” they mentioned in a teasing way.

Johnson often posts workout videos and pics on his feed. About a month ago, The Inquisitr reported that he injured himself He accidentally cut his own face while throwing chains for a drop set.