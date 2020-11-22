Elizabeth Berkley, 48, Flaunts Cleavage In Glamorous Update: ‘Getting Out Of Sweatpants’

Saved by the Bell actress, Elizabeth Berkley took to Instagram this weekend to update her followers on her excitement over appearing at last week’s People’s Choice Awards.

The post included seven different shots of the actress wore a black tuxedo by Ralph Lauren. It consisted of a shell with spaghetti straps, and she wore a jacket over it with matching tailored pants. The cut provided a generous glimpse of Elizabeth’s ample cleavage. She had on a sparkly choker style necklace, and long dangling earrings, which she said came from Anita Koo.

Her gorgeous, nearly ageless face appeared to glow with the glam look, which Elizabeth credited makeup artist Kathleen Karridene for. Her gorgeous long, blond hair tumbled over her shoulder in soft waves reaching past her chest.

The first photo showed Elizabeth with a closed mouth smile and her head tilted to one side inside a brightly lit room. In the next shot, the actress stood on stage with her c0-presenter, Mario Lopez, and she held an envelope in one hand, appearing to be in mid-conversation. The final four images were selfies that she snapped while sitting in a vehicle that featured different angles of Elizabeth’s face as she made different expressions for the camera.

In her caption, Elizabeth noted that the new season of Saved by the Bell would hit Peacock TV on Wednesday. Fans showed her plenty of love, with at least 15,600 hitting the “like” button, and more than 350 took the time to leave a positive comment.

“Woo hoo, congratulations to you!! So fun! You are stunningly gorgeous,” enthused one Instagram user who added several hand-clapping emoji.

“You are literally glowing! I love seeing you looking so happy and pretty. Enjoy,” a second follower declared along with red roses and hearts.

“You are an ageless beauty. Simply stunning in every single way. You are crazy pretty, and these are wonderful photos. I’m so glad you got to get dolled up for a night out in all this,” gushed a third devotee who included red heart-eye smilies.

“In Jessie Spano’s voice, ‘I’m so excited’ for the new episodes!! You look so adorable in these. I’m ready to binge the show,” a fourth fan wrote, adding in various hearts and blushing smilies.

Fans of the television show appear excited to see what the reboot brings. The Inquisitr previously reported that the trailer revealed that high-school sweethearts Zack and Kelly, portrayed by Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen, grew up to be California’s first couple.