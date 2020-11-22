Skiing Champ Lindsey Vonn Lifts And Tosses Her Skirts For A Native Mexican Dance

Champion athlete Lindsey Vonn showed that skiing wasn’t her only talent after she posted a video to her 2.1 million Instagram followers where she demonstrated a native Mexican dance while on vacation in Mexico City.

For the occasion, she wore a cerulean blue dress with a mockneck silhouette. The bright shade flattered her porcelain skin and light blond hair.

Across the front and shoulders of the garment were a number of ruffles in red, orange, and yellow hues, adding a major pop of color to the ensemble. The sleeves were large and puffed, ironically fitting modern trends despite being historical attire.

There were also ruffles at Lindsey’s midriff, which cinched around her waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

The dress was full length with a voluminous skirt with numerous petticoats beneath. Lindsey showed off the extend of the skirts when she twirled and tossed them around as part of the steps.

She styled her hair into a large top knot that had a braided band at the base. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings. Last but not least, she sported classic red lipstick that matched the bright colors of the attire.

In the caption for the upload, Lindsey said that one of her favorite parts about being the host for new reality competition show The Pack was that she was able to visit a number of different locations throughout the world. She confessed that something she particularly enjoyed was learning about the traditions of each country — like learning how to perform a native Mexican dance. Though Lindsey wrote she appreciated the efforts of the locals who had been teaching her the steps, she still needed “quite a few more lessons” before doing the dance justice.

Fans went wild over the clip and awarded the upload over 9,000 likes and more than 100 comments within an hour of posting.

“Wonderful l love you,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the confession with a number of hearts and red rose symbols.

“Beautiful girl in a beautiful dress,” wrote a second.

Another fan pushed back on Lindsey’s joke that she needed more lessons.

“Yeah, I’m Mexican and tried Folklorico and you are better than I was!” the user raved.

“That dress and you look like y’all belong together!! Like how the colors intervene each other,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a several emoji including a 100 percent sign, sunglasses face, and fire symbol.

