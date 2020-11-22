Miranda Lambert Shows Off Her Legs In A Black Mini Dress For Fashion Photo Shoot With Her Husband & A Horse

Miranda modeled a little black dress with country flair.

On Friday, November 20, Miranda Lambert fans got to see her rocking her unique take on the little black dress.

The “Bluebird” hitmaker made an appearance on the official Instagram page for her clothing brand, Idyllwind. She often models her own pieces from the line of western wear, and her looks always receive positive reviews from her admirers. However, some of her fans weren’t focused on the fashion in her latest promotional shot — they seemed a bit distracted by her two photogenic co-models.

Miranda’s husband, former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, took up a lot of space in the shot due to his close proximity to the camera. He was out-of-focus, but his smoldering facial expression could still be made out as he turned his head and gazed off into the distance. He was clad in a tight white T-shirt.

Miranda stood some distance away. She contrasted from her hubby in a suede-look mini dress. The garment was sleeveless, and it had a fitted silhouette that flattered the singer’s hourglass figure. Long fringe trimmed the V-shaped neckline to give the piece some of Miranda’s signature country flair. The skirt’s hemline skimmed the upper part of her thighs, so she showed off a considerable amount of leg. Her stems looked tanned and toned.

The singer completed her western chic ensemble with a pair of black cowboy boots that featured white decorative embroidery on the shafts. Her long, blond hair was parted down the center and styled in crimped waves like those created when hair has been braided. She gave the camera a sultry, intense look as her camera was snapped.

Miranda was holding the halter of a massive black horse with a white blaze running down its face. Its fluffy mane was also crimped, and it fell to the steed’s knees. The horse was one of Miranda’s Gypsy Vanners. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she featured a different Gypsy Vanner, a silver-maned stallion named Gibson, in her “Settling Down” music video. Brendan also made his big acting debut in the romantic and steamy video.

The fierce results of the couple’s fashion photo shoot was a huge hit with fans of Miranda and the Idyllwind brand, who have awarded the image with over 20,000 likes.

“Ok…. greatest picture ever!!! Glad hot cop made the Idyllwind post!!!!!!” read one message shared in the comments section.

“Or he looks at her and wonders how he got so blessed by such a beautiful good hearted woman,” another admirer wrote in response to the Gina Carey quote in the post’s caption.

“Ok Miranda can I have one of your horses? They’re gorgeous,” commented a third person.

“This picture is everything,” gushed a fourth admirer.