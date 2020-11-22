Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Goes Pantsless In Latest Snap, Shows Off Killer Legs In Boots & Short Coat

A Saturday Instagram post from Anna Nystrom raised temperatures among the blond bombshell’s 8.4 million followers.

The geotag for Anna’s post signaled that this was snapped in Stockholm, Sweden. The 28-year-old model was mid-stride walking across the street in the crosswalk. She faced the curb on the far end of the street, but she turned and glanced over her shoulder at the camera as the picture was taken.

Anna looked stunning in this photo. She wore heeled over-the-knee boots from Massimo Dutti that looked phenomenal on her lean legs. In addition to the black leather boots, the model wore a show-stopping jacket from L. Cuppini.

It appeared that Anna chose their Louise cashmere and wool coat in a beige color. It had fox fur pockets and coordinating fur trim around the hood. A belt was cinched around her slender waist and she had a simple beige knit hat over her blond tresses.

The Swedish hottie’s hair was tucked under the hat and her locks could be seen tumbling into the hood of her coat. The bottom hem of the jacket rested under her booty, revealing her bare thighs.

The caption for this alluring post simply contained a leaf emoji, seemingly a nod to the fall season. By the looks of things, Anna’s followers didn’t need any further explanation. In less than a day, nearly 60,000 likes and 360 comments poured in from her ardent admirers.

“Your outfits are spectacular, I love you, you look very good,” a follower commented.

“oh my god, what a great photo,” a second user declared.

“If I looked up and saw Anna walking across the street like this, I would have to check my pulse to be sure I had not died and gone to heaven,” an impressed fan noted.

“No question about it! You are the most beautiful woman online!!! Period!!!” a fourth person raved.

Earlier in the week, Anna shared a shot showing her in a simple outfit that was a significant change of pace for her. She wore jeans and a white camisole top, and nearly 95,000 people liked that one.

It did not go unnoticed that Anna rarely, if ever, wears jeans in the photos she shares on Instagram. Dressy ensembles, activewear, and bathing suits are frequent go-to choices for her. However, that relatively basic outfit turned out to be a massive hit.

This more recent pairing of the boots and jacket was more typical of the Swedish beauty’s style. The somewhat risque look gave the sultry impression there was little to nothing under the cashmere coat. That tease was clearly a massive hit with her ardent followers.