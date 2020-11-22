Georgina Mazzeo Displays Chiseled Abs In Minuscule Black Bikini At The Beach

Georgina Mazzeo looked incredible for her most recent Instagram pic on Sunday morning. The brunette bombshell showed off all of her gym-honed curves as she rocked a skimpy little bathing suit while relaxing in the sun.

In the racy pic, Georgina looked stunning as she flaunted her chiseled abs in a minuscule black bikini. The itty bitty top featured a square neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. It also boasted thin straps that clung over her shoulders and flashed her muscular arms.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high over her curvy hips and hugged her petite waist tightly. Her muscled thighs, flat tummy, and insanely toned abs were also in plain view in the shot.

Georgina hit the beach for the snap. She sat on a patch of green grass as she enjoyed the sunny day. She had her legs together and both of her arms resting in front of her on the ground. She angled the camera underneath of her so that it looked up at her sculpted body. She pushed her chin forward and wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background, the sunlight could be seen streaming through the green trees. Georgina geotagged her location as Virginia Key Beach. In the caption she revealed that she was simply relaxing.

Her long, dark hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

Georgina’s over 2.5 million followers seemed to fall in love with the snap. The post garnered more than 141,000 likes within the first two hours after it went live on the social media platform. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 1,500 messages for the model during that time.

“You are So Beautiful,” one follower stated.

“That’s a killer pic,” another declared.

“You slay with black undies,” a third user wrote.

“This picture definietly [sic] has my heart racing. You look incredible like always sweet girl. Love the bathing suit. Dark colors really work for you,” a fourth comment read.

Georgina never seems to disappoint her admirers with her online uploads. She’s often seen sporting racy outfits that her fans can’t get enough of.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a black dress with silver fringe detailing and a daring side cut that showed off her her booty and thighs. To date, that photo has reeled in more than 86,000 likes and over 520 comments.