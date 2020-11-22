Jem Wolfie Squats In Skintight Yoga Pants, Says ‘I Like To Keep Them Wanting More’

Social media star Jem Wolfie wowed her 2.6 million Instagram followers by teasing about leaving her fans “wanting more” after filming herself do squats and other exercises in skintight yoga pants.

The ensemble that Jem wore for the occasion was one that fans have seen before. However, the Australian model continues to model the ensemble to promote her new line of athletic clothing, titled “Workouts by Wolfie.”

The outfit consisted of a sports bra and yoga pants. The color of the set was a stunning aqua shade that not only added a major pop of color to the clip but also highlighted the Aussie’s sun-kissed skin. The sports bra featured thick straps that exposed her toned shoulders and formed an x-pattern in the back. In the center of the bra was Jem’s logo for the brand, a scripted “w” encased in a circle. The hem cropped just below the bust-line so that she could reveal a hint of her midriff.

Meanwhile, the leggings were a high-waisted silhouette that cinched at Jem’s waist and accentuated her hourglass figure. To further emphasize her curves, the garment had ruching along the derriere to create a “scrunch bum” look. The fabric was made from spandex-like material that flattered her figure, and there was both a circular logo printed at waist as well as the phrase “Wolfie” written down her left calf.

Jem completed the look with a pair of chunky white sneakers and ankle socks. She sported a practical high-ponytail that was fastened with a black velvet scrunchie.

The setting for the video was outdoors, and Jem completed her exercises on a bench with trees, sunshine, and a bright blue sky in the backdrop. To start, Jem began a series of squats that showcased her glute strength. Next, she moved onto one-legged lunges, and completed her routine by demonstrating step-ups.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 20,000 likes and more than 250 comments within just a few hours of posting.

“Wow… perfect beauty,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with a number of emoji including several kissing faces, two peach symbols, and a red heart.

“My favorite Australian girl! Like [darn], let me come work out with you! I need a coach,” added a second.

“Was your dad a baker? Because you’ve got a nice set of buns,” joked a third.

“Well done baby!! Loving your work ethic and it clearly shows by how much you glow,” raved a third, concluding the comment with two fire emoji and two explosion symbols.

