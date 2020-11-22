Bebe Rexha Flaunts Snatched Figure In Figure-Hugging Outfit & Thigh-High Boots Ahead Of American Music Awards

Bebe Rexha flaunted her snatched figure on social media on Saturday. The “Baby, I’m Jealous” singer shared six photos in a multi-slide post that showed her hard at work. Bebe was knee-deep in rehearsals for her performance at the American Music Awards.

Just a week ago, Bebe slayed in a low-cut black mini dress for the People’s Choice Awards. While her fans are excited to see what she’ll be wearing for tonight’s awards, they loved the cute ensemble that she threw together for rehearsals.

Bebe wore a black top and pants that fit her like a glove. The top had a small print in the front and a high neckline. Its puffy mid-length sleeves billowed around her as she moved her body to and fro. Although, not visible in the photo series, the garment was actually a crop top, as can be seen in her Instagram story. Bebe’s high-rise pants covered most of her stomach and clung to her thick booty and thighs.

The rock star wore her red hair in a middle-part. Her crowning glory cascaded down her back and shoulders in a casual coiffure.

However, it was the singer’s boots that took center stage. The thigh-high killer heels were white and fierce. They pointed-toe shoes had 11 buckles that ran up her leg from her ankles to her thigh, and the style drew attention to her curvy legs.

In the first photo, Bebe angled her hips to the side. She looked at herself in the mirror as she tried to perfect the move. The celeb stood with her feet together in the following image. She smiled at something off-camera while holding her hands to the side.

The next two snaps showed Bebe in the throes of her dance routine. She angled her hips and copped an attitude as she went through the steps.

In the second-last pic, the 31-year-old seemed to be laughing as she put her face down. Her hair tumble in her face as she walked. The final snap showed the rock star on-point as she perfected her moves.

The Rexhars loved the offering and inundated her with likes, emoji, and comments. The photographs have already racked up more than 600,000 likes since she posted it.

At least one fan adored the shoes.

“Those boots are on fire,” they wrote and added several flame emoji.

Another was excited for Sunday evening’s performance.

“Damn queen, I cannot wait! I love you,” they rave.

A third Instagrammer wondered what it would be like to be on tour with the rock star.

“These pictures made me emotional. Imagine doing rehearsals for tour,” they gushed.