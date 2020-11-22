Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Flashes Toned Booty In Animal-Print Bikini: ‘Memories Of Happy, Covid Free Times’

Elizabeth Hurley took to her Instagram account on Sunday morning to reminisce about happier times. The actress shared a revealing photo with her 1.8 million followers as she showed some major skin.

Elizabeth, 55, looked stunning as she showed off her toned booty in an animal-print bikini for the flashback photo. The skimpy top clung tightly to her ample bust. The garment boasted thin straps that fastened behind her back and around her neck while flaunting her lean arms and shoulders.

The teeny bottoms featured a gold metal embellishment and were cut high over her hips while hugging her tiny waist tightly. Her pert posterior was also on full display in the shot, as were her long, muscular legs. She accessorized the barely there look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Elizabeth stood with her backside facing a photographer who held a large camera in his hands. She placed one hand on her thigh and had her legs apart. She kept her back straight as she turned to look over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

In the background of the pic, sunlight could be seen beaming down over a large umbrella and plenty of green foliage. In the caption, Elizabeth revealed that the photo was taken before the Covid-19 pandemic.

She wore her long, brown hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulder and fell lightly over her back.

Elizabeth’s followers didn’t hold back when it came to showing some love for the post. The pic garnered more than 14,00 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her adoring fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 220 remarks about the snap during that time.

“Absolutely stunning as always,” one follower stated.

“I could completely drown in your beauty,” another wrote.

“A stunningly beautiful lady,” a third user gushed.

“Beautiful. Have faith, Elizabeth. You’ll be able to do that again soon enough,” a fourth person commented.

Elizabeth’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport sexy swimwear since she has her own line of bathing suits. She’s often seen rocking skimpy bikinis, plunging one-pieces, and even goings strapless.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actress recently stunned her followers when she opted for a skimpy purple one-piece suit that featured a deep neckline that fell to her navel. The garment exposed her abundant cleavage and showed off her incredible physique as she snapped a selfie in the mirror. To date, that post has racked up more than 29,000 likes and nearly 900 comments.