Kindly Myers Shows Plenty Of Booty In Thong Bikini While Hanging By The Pool

Kindly Myers left little to the imagination on Sunday morning when she shared a brand new Instagram snap with her 2.2 million followers. The pic was attention-grabbing, and showcased the model’s insane curves.

In the sexy shot, Kindly looked hotter than ever. The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” opted for a teeny thong bikini that flaunted plenty of booty.

The minuscule top featured tan spaghetti straps that tied behind her back and fastened around her back. The garment also exposed Kindly’s abundant sideboob.

The bottoms featured a pink and blue color block pattern and tied over her voluptuous hips while showing off her thick thighs in the process. However, it was her pert posterior that stole the show as she spotlighted her derriere in the swimwear. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger, as well as a small pair of earrings.

Kindly stood in front of a swimming pool for the snapshot. She had her backside facing the camera and her back arched. Her legs were apart as she rested one hand near her midsection. The other came up to run her fingers through her hair.

In the background of the shot, some green foliage could be seen. a few white outdoor lounge chairs were also visible. In the caption, Kindly proclaimed that she had power that wouldn’t be ignored. She geotagged her location as Austin, Texas.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that were pushed over her shoulder and hung down her waist.

Kindly’s followers immediately began to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 8,500 times within the first two hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 200 messages during that time.

“Beautiful photo of you,” one follower wrote.

“Speechless,” another declared.

“I call that power, curves,” a third user gushed.

“Always the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” a fourth person commented.

Kindly doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her bronzed skin and curvaceous bod in racy pics. She’s often seen posing with her booty pushed out, baring her cleavage, or showing off her killer legs in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a yellow crocheted bikini as she sunned her booty in a tropical location. To date, that pic has raked in more than 19,000 likes and over 400 comments.