Dua Lipa Shows Some Serious Skin & Attitude In Behind-The-Scenes ‘Prisoner’ Shots

Dua Lipa shared a titillating pair of photos via her Instagram page on Sunday that had her 55.1 million followers talking. The pictures were connected to her new song “Prisoner,” a duet she did with Miley Cyrus. Her fans wasted no time in showing her how much they loved the intense and tantalizing look.

The first photo showed Dua facing a wall covered in graffiti. A fire exit sign could be seen in the back and every inch of the wall was covered in graffiti. The singer placed her hands against it, with one stretched over her head and the other chest-high.

The 25-year-old’s raven-hued tresses were styled with a middle part and the long, straight locks tumbled down her back. She wore several rings on the fingers of both hands along with a chunky bracelet on one wrist.

Dua wore a black top that revealed plenty of skin. She was turned to the side for this photo, which made it appear that there were no straps on the top.

In the video for “Prisoner” and other photos related to the project — like the Instagram post seen here –it did appear that it was a halter-style top with a thick band that wrapped around Dua’s neck.

The singer’s pants sat low on her hips, and one side of the waistband dipped dangerously low. The thin strap of her panties could be seen high on her hip and a thicker band wrapped around Dua’s waist.

The ensemble highlighted Dua’s taut tummy and curvy hips. Much of her back was left exposed and her bronzed skin looked flawless. She squinted her eyes closed and opened her mouth wide as she made a face for the photographer and fans loved what they saw.

The second photo in Dua’s post showed the front of the vintage bus that was used in the video. The black-and-white snap had a poster fastened to the front that was covered with a design of a heart made of barbed wire. Several safety pins were incorporated along with initials representing both Miley and Dua.

In just five hours, the pair of shots had received more than 1.1 million likes and 2,200 comments.

“Omg so cool,” one fan noted.

“Queeennn,” another raved.

“beautiful, unique, perfect,” a follower wrote.

“Looking so hot,” someone else declared.

The “Prisoner” video was released on Thursday, and Miley has been promoting it as well. Some of her Instagram teasers have been quite intense and risque, but her fans have shown them plenty of love as well. Everybody seems quite thrilled by this collaboration and can’t wait to see more from Dua.