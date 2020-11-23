Tyra Banks’ Top 5 Wildest ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Outfits For Season 29

The supermodel put a focus on fashion for Season 29.

Tyra Banks’ outfits have been like an extra contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

The supermodel-turned-TV personality created major buzz with her over-the-top costumes and constant changes during her first season as the host on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Throughout the season, the 46-year-old beauty went glam, channeled rappers, and rocked an elaborate yellow gown that some loved and others compared to Big Bird. A recent pointy hat defied gravity and left viewers stunned.

Tyra, who worked closely with her stylist Brendan Alexander on her weekly looks, has admitted the focus on fashion was a blast.

“When I am on that stage, I don’t think I’ve ever had this much fun with fashion in television in my entire career, including America’s Next Top Model,” she said, per Parade.

In honor of the finale, here’s a look at five of Tyra’s wildest Dancing with the Stars looks.

She Paid Tribute To A Famous Disney Mouse

Kelsey McNeal / ABC

For the show’s annual Disney Night, Tyra paid tribute to Minnie Mouse by wearing a short red polka-dot dress with a caped back and coordinating glittery mouse ears. She paired the look with bright yellow shoes. While some loved the pretty outfit and called her “Super Minnie,” others weren’t fans of the animated look.

“That dress looks like a group project runway challenge,” one follower wrote on Instagram, in a post seen here.

She Rocked A Mean Green Look For The ’80s

Eric McCandless / ABC

For ’80s Night, the star went back in time with a whopping three costumes. Her craziest look came late in the show when she appeared in a glittery green jumpsuit and yellow bucket hat as she channeled her inner rapper. Reviews were mixed.

“I love Tyra’s LL Cool J-inspired look. She’s rocking that fuzzy bucket hat,” one fan tweeted.

“It’s like a mix of Missy Elliot and Notre Dame’s mascot,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

She Went Blond For Villains Night

For Halloween, Tyra entered the ballroom amid a puff of smoke to the 1984 Rockwell hit, “Somebody’s Watching Me.” Once the smoke cleared, the DWTS host appeared in a long black, mermaid-style gown with a puffy train and a winglike back. She also wore a long platinum blond wig for her villainous debut.

On her Instagram page, the style model described her not-s0-scary look as “Halloween couture.”

Fans loved the look, with one commenting that Tyra looked like a “mystical queen.”

She Met The Met Gala In Week 8

Eric McCandless / ABC

Tyra’s Week 8 outfit was inspired by music and fashion superstar Rihanna and the famous gown she wore to the Met Gala in 2015. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum stunned DWTS fans as she made her way into the ballroom in a massive layered yellow tulle ball gown with an endless train.

In a post on her Instagram page, seen here, Tyra tagged Nicole + Felicia Couture for her dress. Ahead of the live show, she admitted that the elaborate ensemble was almost too “much.”

“My first look is so much I had to rehearse it before the rehearsal,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It is so much, I almost killed it. I almost said, ‘Cut the dress… we should not wear this until the finale.'”

She Transformed Into Nicki Minaj

Kelsey McNeal / ABC

For Icons Week, Tyra debuted a take on J-Lo’s famous green Versace dress. Later in the show, she went even wilder with a jaw-dropping, pink-haired homage to rapper Nikki Minaj. Her stylist shared some details about the look in a social media post, seen here, in which he noted that the Dancing with the Stars host was outfitted in custom Laurel DeWitt and Venus Prototype latex for her futuristic look.