Donald Trump Reportedly Plans Book Deal, Charging For Rallies To Pay Off $400M Debt After Presidency

U.S. President Donald Trump is planning a series of projects to raise money after he leaves the White House to help pay for his $400 million in debt, with a report claiming he is considering seeking a book deal and charging supporters to attend rallies.

As Business Insider reported, the president has begun to think about ways he can make money and cash in from his time in the White House, using the revenue to pay off the debts he has coming due. Citing the Washington Post, the report noted that even while he has publicly refused to concede and insisted that he was the real winner of the 2020 election, Trump has privately shifted and begun to plan out what his life will look like after Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Those close to the president said he has no plans to fade into the background, as many of his predecessors have done after leaving the White House. While he has a larger goal to return to the political scene for a 2024 presidential run, Trump’s immediate future may be more focused on raising revenue, the outlet indicated.

“Trump also has been exploring ways to make money for relatively little work, such as giving paid speeches to corporate groups or selling tickets to rallies,” the Washington Post reported (via Business Insider).

“Also, he may try to write a score-settling memoir of his time as president and appear on television, in a paid or unpaid capacity.”

Trump has come under fire for the large and in-person rallies he held over the final months of the campaign, with public health officials warning that they could pose the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Despite the warnings, he continued to draw large crowds.

Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images

There had long been speculation that Trump was hoping to start his own media empire — with the rumors dating back to the 2016 race —- and the outlet indicated that this goal may have taken on a more personal turn. He has reportedly been “talking about revenge” against those he believes betrayed him, including Fox News. The network’s coverage of Trump has grown more critical, and Trump’s public attacks on the network have grown more frequent and sharp.

Trump reportedly faces a number of legal and financial pressures after he returns to private life. As The Inquisitr reported, a legal expert said that he could be indicted at any point after Biden’s inauguration, as he would no longer be protected by the immunity that comes with the presidency. Another report claimed that he was facing $400 million in outstanding debts, with payments coming due soon.