Corrie Yee Rocks White String Bikini In California

Corrie Yee rocked a scanty little ensemble for her most recent Instagram snap on Sunday morning. The hot model flaunted her killer curves as she insisted to her over 1.1 million followers that life is simply better when you’re wearing a bikini.

In the sexy shot, Corrie looked stunning as she opted for a skimpy two-piece bathing suit. The white string bikini left little to the imagination as the top clung tightly to her chest. The low-cut neckline exposed her massive cleavage while the thin spaghetti straps accentuated her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms tied over her curvaceous hips and fit snugly around her petite waist. The garment was high-cut to show off her sculpted thighs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger and a dainty chain around her neck.

Corrie stood knee-deep in a swimming pool for the shot. She had her hip pushed to the side dramatically as both of her hands firmly grasped her bikini bottoms and tugged them upward. She had one leg in front of the other as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the shot, some lights could be seen reflecting off of the water. Some foliage and a stone edging were also visible. Corrie geotagged her location as Beverly Hills, California.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in a full, voluminous curls that tumbled over one of her shoulders.

Corrie’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 2,000 times within the first 30 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 70 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You look so cool,” one follower stated.

“Wow! It’s so nice,” another declared.

“You look fabulous girl,” a third comment read.

“I still believe Corrie is hotter than almost every single chik [sic] on theee internet, she supercedes [sic] all models making her to the sexiest..Top 2 in the nation,” a fourth user wrote.

Corrie is known for her incredible social media shots. She’s often seen showing off her curves in skimpy outfits as she hits the beach, lounges by the pool, or relaxes from the comfort of her own home.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently grabbed attention as she opted for a colorful two-piece bathing suit while soaking up some sun on a balcony. That post has pulled in over 10,000 likes and 180 comments to date.