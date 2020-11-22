NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Blake Griffin & Derrick Rose To Wizards In Exchange For John Wall

As the 2020 offseason goes deeper, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star point guard John Wall and his future with the Washington Wizards. Though the Wizards have already expressed their desire to run it back with him and Bradley Beal in the 2020-21 NBA season, there are speculations that Wall is no longer interested in staying in Washington and already wanted to be traded to another team. Instead of keeping a disgruntled superstar to their roster, the Wizards would be left with no choice but to find a team that is willing to absorb Wall and his massive salary this fall.

One of the potential trade partners for the Wizards in the deal involving the All-Star point guard is the Detroit Pistons. According to NBA Analysis Network, the Wizards may consider sending Wall, Troy Brown, a 2021 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-round picks in 2023 to the Pistons in exchange for Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose.

“While the Washington Wizards aren’t exactly accustomed to having John Wall in their lineup as of late, receiving a point guard in a trade for him would help. Derrick Rose is a popular talent among NBA fans and is coming off a strong season— making the Detroit Pistons an intriguing option. After handing out Davis Bertans a massive contract, trading Wall for a frontcourt player like Blake Griffin who brings a heavy cap burden would be difficult. It does at least help that he’s under contract for one fewer season than Wall.”

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

The proposed blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Wizards, especially if they want to become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference next year. Rose would immediately fill the void at the point guard position, giving Beal a former MVP as his new backcourt partner. Though he’s no longer in his prime, Rose remains a very reliable scoring option and playmaker and is still capable of taking a starting role.

Meanwhile, like Wall, Griffin is also returning from an injury and is owed a lucrative contract. However, once he returns to his 100 percent health and regains his All-Star form, Griffin would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Wizards. He would give them a very reliable second scoring option, rebounder, facilitator, floor-spacer, and rim protector.

If the trade becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Wizards, but also for the Pistons. Though it wouldn’t help them free salary cap space, the potential deal would allow them to acquire assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.