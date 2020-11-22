Tyler Herro’s Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry Slays On Instagram With No Pants

Katya Elise Henry slayed her 7.9 million Instagram followers on Saturday when she rocked a casual, yet sexy look. The model — who is the girlfriend of Miami Heat superstar Tyler Herro — opted to show some skin in a revealing ensemble.

In the steamy snaps, Katya looked drop dead gorgeous. The model seemed ready for some cooler weather, except for the fact that she sported no pants on her bare legs. Her muscular thighs were on full display in the pics.

Katya covered her torso with a black baseball-themed t-shirt. The garment was mostly covered by a puffy beige winter coat, which zipped in the front and was baggy over her arms.

The shirt fell high over her thighs to show off her glowing skin. Although the style appeared to be laid-back, the model seemingly couldn’t help but give it a bit of flair with her accessorizes. She sported a pair of large hoop earrings, and rings on her fingers to add some sparkle to the style. She also had a brown leather handbag slung over her shoulder.

In the first photo, Katya stood with her body angled to the side and her head tilted. She looked into the camera with a slight smirk on her face. In the second shot, she had her legs apart and her hands around her neck as she puckered her lips.

The final slide was a slow motion video, which featured her whipping her hair around from one shoulder to the other as she smiled brightly.

She wore her long, dark hair in a high ponytail on top of her head. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back.

Katya’s followers didn’t waste any time showing some love for the post. The upload garnered more than 102,000 likes within the first 10 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 450 messages.

“This is the content we need,” one follower declared.

“More swag than Tyler,” another wrote.

“Why are you sooooo gorgeous?” a third comment read.

“You’re so perfect! I love you,” a fourth user gushed.

Katya doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her incredible physique on social media. She’s often seen posing in racy bathing suits, teeny tops, and skintight bottoms.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the brunette bombshell recently piqued the interest of her followers when she rocked a skimpy white monokini that exposed her underboob as she lounged on a yacht at sunset. To date, that post has reeled in more than 298,000 likes and over 1,700 comments.