Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Spreads Her Legs In A Thong And Cowboy Hat

Social media star Suzy Cortez wowed her 2.4 million Instagram followers with a sultry new upload where she flaunted her figure. The Brazilian model first rose to fame after winning the South American country’s “Miss BumBum” competition and then claiming the international title in 2019.

In the new post, Suzy wore the tiniest thong as she walked and danced in a picturesque desert locale. The color of the fabric was dark black hue and expertly complemented the Brazilian model’s bronzed tan. The thong cut meant that little of her perky posterior was left to the imagination. The sides of the bottoms were low waisted and wrapped around Suzy’s hips to accentuate her hourglass figure.

In the front, the briefs featured silver hardware and a chain that clipped from one side of the garment to the other. The addition added a rebel and punk-like feel to the otherwise country-inspired look.

Suzy paired the bottoms with revealing bra. The bra was a bright red shade that added a pretty pop of color into the video. Black piping lined the hem, and two straps created a v-neckline by attaching to the center of the bust from the shoulders.

For the final touch, Suzy wore a pair of black leather hunting chaps and a cowboy hat that was covered with a fun leopard print. The chaps had a belt that cinched around the model’s tiny midriff.

The Brazilian bombshell left her long brunette locks loose and un-styled and her long wavy locks cascaded down past her shoulders to hit her waist.

The setting for the video continued the Southwestern theme by filming in a desert-like setting. Rusty sand and rocks covered with shrubs formed the background.

In the clip, Suzy performed her sultriest moves, giving fans close-up views of her physique. At one point, she leaned against a rock formation; in another, she squatted down low and spread her legs.

Fans quickly heaped their praises onto the video and awarded the post around 10,000 likes and just shy of 200 comments.

“Wow, amazing. That’s so hot,” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with two fire emoji and a red heart symbol.

“LOVE IT!” gushed a second, showing his admiration by using all caps.

“Beautiful and naughty, that’s charmingly hot,” wrote a third.

“Wildly beautiful,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with several emoji, including a tiger, perfection hand symbol, and heart-eye face.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Suzy dropped jaws earlier this week after modeling a revealing monokini.