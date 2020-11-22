Alexa Collins Sits On Leather With Legs Apart While Wearing Sheer Pantyhose & Pink Bra

Alexa Collins was scantily clad in her most recent Instagram upload on Sunday morning. The model appeared to be enjoying a casual day at home as she hung around the house in her underwear.

In the sexy pic, Alexa looked like a total smokeshow as she wished her over 1.2 million followers a good morning. The Florida stunner decided on a body-baring look for the photo, which was sure to catch the attention of her fans.

Alexa’s pink bra featured thin straps that allowed for a look at her toned arms and shoulders. The garment featured a deep neckline that accentuated her killer cleavage, as it clung tightly to her ample chest.

However, it was her sheer black pantyhose that seemed to be the focal point of the pic. Alexa appeared to go without panties in the see-through stockings as she sat on the edge of a leather couch with her legs apart.

The lingerie was pulled high over the blond bombshell’s tiny waist as it contoured to the curves of her round booty and muscular thighs.

Alexa sat with her heels off of the floor. She arched her back and leaned forward as she placed both of her hands in front of her. She threw back her head and looked into the camera with a seductive stare into the camera.

In the background of the shot, a stone fireplace was visible. Some black and gold accents could be seen. The room was tied together with a dark charcoal gray area rug.

The Instagram sensation wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back and spilled over both of her shoulders.

Alexa’s followers immediately began to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 3,500 times within the first 20 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 120 messages during that time.

“Good morning beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Truly breathtaking,” another declared.

“Obsessed,” a third user gushed.

“I love you honey,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible curves in racy outfits. She’s often seen sporting cleavage-baring dresses and tops, among other skintight garbs.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a strapless leopard-print bikini as she cuddled up to her adorable puppy. To date, that post has racked up more than 25,000 likes and over 460 comments.