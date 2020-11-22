Bella Throne Goes Braless In Plunging Blazer With Legs Spread

Bella Thorne took to her Instagram story to share a stunning new update with her adoring fans over the weekend. The actress appeared to be celebrating an early Thanksgiving with some of her pals, but she also took a bit of time to promote one of her new songs.

In the sultry shot, Bella looked sexy and casual as she showcased her killer curves in a revealing pantsuit. The Midnight Sun star opted to go braless underneath of a silky blue blazer. The garment featured long sleeves that were cuffed at the bottoms. It also included a plunging neckline to flaunt a bit of cleavage in the process.

She added a pair of matching pants that hugged her curvy hips snugly. The bottoms also accentuated her long, lean legs. The ensemble was highlighted with purple trim and some matching fringe detailing that hung like a belt from around her petite waist.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

She accessorized the style with a chunky watch on one wrist. She also rocked multiple bracelets on the other. She had a ring on nearly every finger as she showed off her pointed fingernails. She also included a thick chain around her neck to complete the look.

Bella stood outdoors for the photo. She pushed her hip out and had her legs spread. She had one knee bent slightly as she shifted her weight to the side with a slightly arched back. She rested one hand at her midsection while the other held her phone. She tilted her head to the side and looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face and her lips parted.

In the background of the shot, tons of green foliage could be seen. A sunlit blue sky with white, fluffy clouds was also visible overhead.

She wore her long, red hair in a deep side part for the snap. The locks were pinned behind her head for an elegant look. However, a few strands were left loose to frame her face.

Bella’s 24.2 million followers have seemingly grown accustomed to seeing her rock racy ensembles in her online snapshots. She’s often seen filling her timeline with photos of herself in scanty underwear, teeny tops, tight pants, and more.

The actress recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a daring lingerie look. She wore a sheer bustier and knee-high stockings as she posed in an array of positions. That post was a huge hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 1 million likes and over 3,700 comments.