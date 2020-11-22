‘Bachelorette’ Lovebirds Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Planning Family Thanksgiving Together Amid Cheating Rumors

The newly engaged couple will spend the holiday with family and friends from 'both sides'

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley will reportedly spend the Thanksgiving holiday with her fiance Dale Moss, despite recent rumors that he cheated on her while in New York for a modeling job.

A source close to the ABC reality stars told TMZ the two will mark their first Thanksgiving together with family members and other pals in San Diego. The insider revealed that Dale flew to Sacramento to reunite with Clare earlier this week, and they will soon head down to San Diego to celebrate the holiday with “family and friends on both sides.”

The TMZ source also denounced a recent story that Dale was spotted kissing a woman who was not Clare while in New York City to work a Hugo Boss event last weekend. The former football player was photographed walking around in the Big Apple and grabbing drinks with several gorgeous models last week after they worked the event together, but it was reportedly just an innocent hang out with his co-workers.

Still, a spy told OK magazine that The Bachelorette star’s fiance was seen “getting affectionate” with a mystery lady after being seen “in SoHo with three women,” all who were “model types.” The source alleged that that Dale was later seen drinking outside and kissing one of the models.

The TMZ insider added that The Bachelorette star never believed the gossip about her man cheating. In fact, Clare met up with Dale in his South Dakota hometown just after the cheating story made headlines, and their love story didn’t appear to miss a beat.

Craid Sjodin / ABC

Dale and Clare had an easy time falling in love, but their post-Bachelorette life could be challenging as some viewers continue to question their quick connection.

Others still believe the cheating rumors.

After Dale posted to Twitter to tell his followers, “Turkey day is my favorite holiday,” a commenter offered a catty response.

“So are you having Thanksgiving with Clare or your other girlfriend?” the commenter tweeted.

And over the weekend, after Dale asked his followers who else is “already mentally checked out and on Thanksgiving break?” his relationship was dissed once again.

“Checked out like [Clare] was towards all the other men? ” one commenter asked.

Fans can probably expect more rumors going forward, as Clare and Dale will be spending time apart on a regular basis. The engaged pair plan to split their time between Sacramento and New York City due to work commitments. Fans know that Clare works as a hairstylist in the California city, while Dale is regularly in NYC to model.