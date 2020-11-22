Tarsha Whitmore Gets Down On All Fours While Wearing A Slinky Mini Dress

Australian smokeshow Tarsha Whitmore spiced up her fans’ Instagram feed with a seriously sultry upload on Sunday, November 22, displaying her voluptuous assets in a skimpy, tight mini dress that hugged her curves. The blonde beauty got down on all fours for the steamy update, posing on a large, round cushion on the floor.

The slinky dress was from online retailer, Oh Polly, which Tarsha represents as brand ambassador. The ruched number clung to every inch of her body, emphasizing her lean yet curvaceous figure. It was a mustard color that beautifully complemented the model’s deep, bronzed tan, accentuating her all-over glow. The strappy design gave fans a peek at her toned shoulders and arms, while the thigh-skimming hemline showed off her legs.

The 20-year-old added plenty of bling with a chunky gold chain around her neck. A dainty necklace draped from the large links, sporting a lock pendant that dangled just above her chest. She further accessorized with chic beige shoes, which tied around her ankles with shiny chains. A ring sparkled on her hand, completing the eye-popping look.

Tarsha posed with her knees parted, arching her back and looking up at the lens with an intense gaze. Her hands were closest to the camera, allowing followers to admire her flawlessly manicured nails. Her long, honey-colored tresses tumbled over her shoulder and arm in voluminous waves. The photo captured her in mid-profile, teasing a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage.

The Aussie hottie included a second snap wherein she sat down on the cushion with her legs elegantly crossed. The snap gave fans a frontal view of her outfit, revealing its square neckline and putting her sexy pins on show. Just like before, Tarsha seductively arched her back, displaying the swell of her hip as she slightly leaned to the side.

The model appeared to be in a lobby, the dark-toned décor giving prominence to her attire. She was photographed in low light, with the camera flash serving to illuminate her figure and beautiful face.

The smoking-hot look seemed to have sent quite a few pulses racing among her followers, judging by the gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Among the commenters were fellow Aussie models Isabelle Mirfield and Natyse Chan.

“Why am I picturing your neighbours [sic] walking past whilst you take these,” said Isabelle, adding three ROFL emoji.

“Reow,” chimed in Natyse, followed by a fire emoji.

“OMG Tarsha!!! Beyond beautiful,” raved a third Instagram user.

“You’re amazing I love you,” penned another smitten fan.

Tarsha has been serving up a slew of provocative looks as of late. Earlier this week, the Sydney-based model drove followers into a frenzy by flashing her bombshell curves in a barely there bikini while posing on a cliffside by the sea.