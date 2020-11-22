Kyle Richards Poses For Stunning Photo With Her Four Daughters In Matching Red Silk Christmas Pajamas

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star posed for a glam photoshoot with her girls.

Kyle Richards posed with her daughters for a stunning pre-Christmas photo op.

The gorgeous Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, shared new pics to Instagram as she posed with her four girls in matching red silk pajamas.

In the first pic, Kye’s daughters Portia, Alexia, Sophia, and Farrah stood together in the identical red two-piece pajama sets. The brunette beauties’ button-front tops had the word “Special” on them in black lettering. A second photo showed the siblings with their famous mama as they showed off their silky $495 PJ sets with a lit-up holiday tree in the background.

Kyle tagged Pamela Brogardi for the group’s glam hair and makeup, which had the mom of four looking like she could be one of her daughters’ sisters. The Bravo star also noted that it was starting to look Christmasy even at her house, even though it’s still November.

In the comments section, fans and celebrity friends posted reactions to the stunning family photoshoot.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and former Housewife Teddi Mellencamp all reacted to Kyle’s pic with comments and heart emoji.

“Look at those beautiful girls,” added fellow RHOBH alum, Eileen Davidson.

“Can’t even DEAL with this,” chimed in pal Carnie Wilson.

“5 sisters!! ” added heiress Dorothy Wang.

“Love my brunette girls!” wrote Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton.

Other fans noted that there is so much beauty and love in Kyle’s family. Some couldn’t believe how grown-up the star’s youngest daughter Portia looked as she posed alongside her lookalike siblings.

“All I see is sisters! Kyle, you blend right in,” another fan wrote.

After eyeing the red jammies, another follower asked Kyle if she celebrates both Christmas and Hanukah. The RHOBH veteran replied, “Yes.”

Fans know that Kyle was raised Catholic and celebrated the Christian holiday throughout her childhood, but she converted to Judaism when she married Mauricio Umansky more than 20 years ago.

“We celebrate Hanukah and Christmas because I converted [to Judaism] but my oldest daughter [Farrah] did not,” Kyle explained to Bravo. “So I celebrate both in honor of her. Plus I could never give up celebrating Christmas.”

The stunning new photo came days are Portia got her ears pierced—with her mom and all of her older sisters all by her side for the at-home procedure. In an Instagram post, seen here, Kyle joked that in her family, “it takes a village just to get your ears pierced.”