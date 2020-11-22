Jade Grobler Flaunts Toned Physique In A Cropped Tank & Tiny Shorts

Jade Grobler showed off her killer body in a tiny crop top and high-waisted shorts in a brand new photo shared to Instagram on November 21. The gorgeous South African model posted a sizzling snapshot that captured her in an alluring pose.

Jade proudly flaunted her enviable curves in the skimpy outfit. In the snap, the babe could be seen sitting on a glass table. A set of dark-colored sofas were evident in the background of the shot. She posed in the middle of the frame and angled her body in a certain angle with her thighs closed. The hottie leaned backward and placed both of her hands on the flat surface. She slightly tilted her head as she gazed into the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

The sunlight that entered the house through the glass windows illuminated the whole place, as well as her curves.

Jade wore a white cropped tank, similar to that of a tank top. The fabric seemed thin, but her buxom curves were secured and not visible from underneath the clothing. It featured a scoop neckline that exposed her décolletage. The piece had thin straps that clung to her shoulders for support. The length of the garment left some parts of her toned midsection exposed. Viewers praised her taut tummy and abs in the comments.

She paired the top with a pair of high-waisted, light blue denim shorts that clung to her slender waist. The waistband almost obscured her navel from view. The shorts had a tattered design along the base, and the length reached her upper thighs.

Jade wore her blond hair down and styled straight. Notably, waves were forming from tucking her locks behind her ear. The long strands cascaded down her shoulder, grazing her bust. The influencer accessorized with her pendant necklace.

In the caption, Jade decided to drop a hatching chick emoji instead of using words. As of this writing, Jade’s latest social media upload has amassed more than 13,800 likes and over 190 comments. Her eager admirers from all over the globe flocked to the comments section to write compliments about her amazing figure. Several others didn’t know how to express their feelings for the model in words and chimed in with a mix of emoji instead.

“A thousand stars on the sky and I would still stare at your beautiful face and body. You are mesmerizing,” gushed an admirer, adding a red rose emoji at the end of the comment.

“Your beautiful hair is like falls of gold, falling on your shoulder,” wrote another follower.

“You look beautiful today with those pretty lips and eyes,” a third social media fan commented.