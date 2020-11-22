Nicole Thorne Gets Steamy In Fiery-Red Lingerie Set

Aussie Instagram model Nicole Thorne tantalized her over 1.5 million followers with a sexy lingerie look in her latest update on Saturday night. The 29-year-old took to the platform shortly before midnight to share two red-hot photos of herself in a three-piece set from Fashion Nova, sending temperatures soaring on her feed with her sizzling curves.

The brunette bombshell displayed her busty assets in a revealing balconette bra that left a vast amount of cleavage on show. The skimpy number was crafted out of semi-sheer mesh, affording a great view of her shapely chest through the transparent fabric. It had a glossy, satin trim that perfectly framed her buxom curves. Three pairs of matching seams traversed the underwire demi-cups in vertical lines, giving definition to her bust and a shell-like appearance to the bra.

The details were mirrored by the seams adorning the garter belt, which resembled corset busks. The item was shaped like an inverted trapeze, stretching over Nicole’s belly button and accentuating her narrow waistline. Her toned midriff was visible between the belt and the bra. Underneath, the model wore scanty bottoms that dipped dangerously low in the front, showing off her tummy. The high-cut panties stretched high on her waist, sporting spaghetti side straps that exposed her hips and thighs. They had a minuscule front that only covered what was necessary, which was decorated with shiny seams to match the other two pieces.

The lingerie was a fiery-red color that complemented Nicole’s dark tresses, looking flattered against her bronzed skin. The stunner spruced up the ensemble with stylish gold jewelry, rocking beautifully ornate hoop earrings that added chic and sophistication to the seductive look. She styled her hair in loose waves that tumbled down her back and over her shoulder. Her locks brushed against her cheek, drawing attention to her voluptuous mouth.

The two snaps saw Nicole standing with her back to a wall and offered little variation in terms of pose. Both pics were cropped at the upper-thigh, keeping the focus on her hourglass curves. The model held her arms alongside her body, oozing sultry vibes as she seemingly tugged at her garter straps. She peered into the camera with an intense, alluring gaze, pursing her lips in a flirtatious expression. The simple backdrop made her attire and flawless tan emerge as the only splash of color in the shots, ensuring that nothing would distract attention from her sinuous physique.

The double update proved very popular with Nicole’s fans, racking up more than 17,900 likes in the span of eight hours. Quite a few of her supporters also took the time to compliment her in the comments section, including fellow models Abby Dowse, Sophie Burnside, Jessica Swanepoel, and Kailynn Ashleigh.

“You are absolutely stunning Nicole!!” wrote one person, leaving a string of fire emoji for emphasis.

“You killed this babe,” said another smitten fan, who added three heart eyes.

“Yesss love red on you,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

“[You look] Delicious in red Nicole!” agreed a fourth follower.

Nicole showed off more of her provocative lingerie earlier this week, sending followers into a frenzy with a sheer black lace bodysuit from the same brand. That upload has amassed over 17,700 likes since it was shared.