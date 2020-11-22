Ellie O’Donnell Exposes Her Underboob In A Rainbow Bikini

On Saturday, November 21, Ellie O’Donnell shared another tantalizing photo with her 1.1 million Instagram followers. The English model took to the social media site to show off her bombshell curves in a tiny rainbow-colored two-piece swimsuit.

The geotag for the post indicated that Ellie spent the day at the beautiful DRIFT beach in Dubai. Avid fans of the influencer know that she has been spending a lot of time in the country since the first week of November.

Ellie was snapped outdoors in her sexy bathing suit. She struck a sultry pose that perfectly showcased her insanely fit physique. While crossing her right thigh over the left, she ran some fingers through her hair with her left hand, while her other hand was holding her sunglasses. The babe looked directly into the camera with an intense stare that appeared sultry. Her flawlessly tanned skin glowed in the sunshine.

Ellie wore a skimpy bikini with a bandeau-style top that featured cutouts in the middle, exposing a great deal of skin. The snug garment squeezed her breasts, which made her ample cleavage even more evident. The piece was so small that it failed to cover her bust entirely. As a result, her underboob was on full display. Thin straps clung to her shoulders, accentuating her slim arms.

She sported matching bottoms that sat low on her waist, highlighting her slender hips. A lot of viewers gushed over her flat stomach, with many of them expressing their thoughts in the comments.

Ellie wore her highlighted blond hair down and styled straight. She let the long strands hung over her shoulder and back. She sported a few accessories, including a thin gold bracelet and a watch. For the occasion, she enhanced her beauty with a full makeup application. Her belly button ring also looked evident in the shot.

In the caption, Ellie dropped a mix of emoji instead of using words. She also shared that she was wearing a set from Fashion Nova’s swimwear collection. The hottie made sure to give credit to the brand and added tags for the company’s Instagram page in both the post and the picture.

The new update proved to be popular with her online supporters. In less than a day, the post has gained more than 24,900 likes and upward of 220 comments. Users of the popular photo-sharing app took to the comments section to praise her beautiful face and body, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Wow! You look so gorgeous,” a fan wrote.

“Your charm has left me shocked. Your beauty and glamour make me fall in love,” added another follower.

“You are fine as f*ck,” a third follower commented.