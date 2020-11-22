Abby Dowse Drops Jaws In Scandalous Mini Dress: ‘Better A Wild Ride Than Boring As Hell’

Abby Dowse couldn’t help but arouse the interest of her fans this morning, taking to Instagram to share a tantalizing photo wherein she showed major skin in a scandalous mini dress from Dolls Kill. The Aussie model posed inside a car for the steamy upload, sitting with her legs widely spread and nearly giving her audience a peek up her skirt.

The sizzling snap appeared to be a selfie, judging by the high angle and close perspective. One of Abby’s arms extended out of the frame, suggesting she was holding the phone up to take the shot. The stunner tilted her head to the side and peered directly at the lens with an intense gaze, slightly parting her lips in a sultry expression. She raised one knee and crossed her arm over her leg, further drawing the eye to her gaping thighs.

The blond bombshell left little to the imagination in a strappy, super low-cut number that fully exposed Abby’s busty cleavage. The dress tied just below the chest line with a flirty bow draping down, turning Abby’s buxom assets into a focal point. The thin spaghetti straps going around her neck had the same effect, emphasizing her ample décolletage.

The garment fit her like a glove, clinging to every curve on her body and highlighting her lean yet sinuous figure. A large, teardrop cutout cleaved the snug fabric along the midsection, dipping below her belly button and flashing her tummy and midriff. A second cutout gashed on the side, teasing a glimpse of her bare hip.

Abby didn’t appear to be wearing any underwear, bringing some serious heat to the app with the provocative look. The sexy design emphasized her taut waist and showed off her toned legs due to its thigh-skimming hemline. The patterned dress also caught the eye with its bold palette, which incorporated vibrant shades of taffy-pink, sapphire-blue, and black. The color scheme accentuated Abby’s bronzed tan and flattered her golden tresses.

The 31-year-old added a few accessories to finish off the hot look, which included small hoop earrings, a dainty chain bracelet, and a layered necklace dangling above her cleavage. She pulled back her locks into a messy braid that spilled over her shoulder in tousled streaks. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, emphasizing her striking features.

The sleek hairstyle caused her ear pop into attention, giving it a slightly pointy appearance. Abby remarked on it in her caption with an “elfears” hashtag and penned a flirty message to suit the titillating photo.

As expected, the update immediately caught the eyes of her fans, amassing more than 12,800 likes in the first hour. Quite a few of Abby’s admirers also dropped by the comments section to compliment her beauty, seductive outfit, and overall fierce physique.

“You have such an incredible figure Abby and you look really pretty there!” wrote one person, who further expressed their adoration with a heart-eyes and heart emoji. “Happy Sunday!” they added.

“It’s the freckles for me,” said another Instagrammer, leaving a trio of heart eyes. “Eyes so gorgeous too.”

“Absolutely the baddest in the world [fire emoji] Straight up flawless,” chimed in a third fan.

“Great outfit on a gorgeous lady,” read a fourth message, trailed by a string of fire and heart-eyes emoji.