Whitney Cummings Lifts Dress With Legs Apart To Show Off Panties Behind Olivia Munn And Amanda Cerny

Whitney's fellow female entertainers were drinking wine.

On Saturday, November 21, vlogger Amanda Cerny entertained her Instagram followers with a video of comedian Whitney Cummings getting a bit wild during a Turkey Day celebration with a few friends. The two pals were also joined by X–Men: Apocalypse actress Olivia Munn.

Whitney, 38, was the only member of the group who didn’t have a glass of wine in her hand. She was also more dressed up than her fellow celebs, who were clad in casual autumnal ensembles. Whitney rocked a sleeveless red dress with an asymmetrical empire waistline and a deep V-neck that featured an overlap design. The glamorous gown’s rich color was in striking contrast with her edgy hair, which was dyed various brilliant shades of blue. She accessorized her outfit with linear earrings and a gold chain-link choker.

Whitney also revealed what she was wearing underneath her long skirt. As her two friends sat a table and held up their drinks, she squatted down behind them with her toned legs spread wide apart. She also hiked her skirt up to show off her dark blue lace panties.

She briefly sat on a bench before assuming the sumo squat position with her hands on her thighs. She eventually stood up and gave the camera a profile view of her svelte figure. She kept her skirt pulled up high enough to reveal that her undergarments boasted a low-rise style with scallop trim around the waist. She flashed the side of her pert posterior before walking away.

Amanda, 29, rocked a baggy red sweater with contrasting white stripe accents. In a post on her Instagram stories, which can temporarily be viewed here, she revealed that she and her gal pals were celebrating a “Covid tested” Turkey Day together. She used the video of their antics to promote her wine brand, SIX26, after initially expressing reservations about doing so.

“I don’t know if I should advertise right now,” she said while Whitney stood behind her with her panties exposed.

Olivia, 40, wore a dark gray tank top underneath a lighter gray cardigan with one shoulder slipped off. She was the only member of the group who wore a face mask, opting for a cloth design in a gray camouflage print that complemented her outfit. The facial covering gave her some difficulty when she attempted to drink from her glass of white wine, which she held in a gloved hand.

Someone off-camera asked the threesome who was bringing batteries, and Whitney told them to check her vibrator. She also mentioned the visible bruises on her legs. Olivia seemed to think that the marks were from an intense training session.

“She works out a lot. I’ve seen it,” she said as Whitney walked off.

The funny footage rapidly amassed over 142,000 likes, and it wasn’t the first popular post that featured Whitney flaunting her underwear around her friends. She showed off even more skin in a steamy group shot that was taken inside a sauna.