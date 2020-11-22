Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In The Tightest Leggings Imaginable

Social media star Anastasiya Kvitko sent the pulses of her 11.8 million Instagram followers racing after posting a new photo where she modeled a pair of the tightest leggings imaginable.

The pants were a light beige color that not only gave a cozy and autumnal aesthetic to the look but also flattered the Miami-based beauty’s sun-kissed skin. They were a high-waisted silhouette that extended up to Kvitko’s midriff and highlighted her hourglass figure. A pair of pockets along her derriere further accentuated her posterior.

The fabric was made from a thin and clinging material that hugged Kvitko’s curves so closely that they left little of her figure to the imagination. A small gold tag on one of the pockets added a small pop of color to the otherwise neutral-toned garment.

Kvitko paired the pants with a trendy sports bra. The garment was the exact same shade as the bottoms — suggesting the ensemble was a matching set. The cups of the bra were slightly too small for the model, giving fans a generous view of the side of her bust. In the back, several thin straps crossed each other to form a pretty design. Along the bottom hem was another gold tag, mirroring the one on the bottoms.

The model styled her layered tresses into loose and beachy waves, and her long brown locks cascaded down her back to hit her waist. For the final touch, Kvitko wore a gold bracelet as her sole accessory.

Kvitko positioned herself away from the camera so that her pert posterior was the main focus of the shot. She bent one leg in a pose that further accentuated her curves. Giving an almost wistful vibe to the photo, Kvitko closed her eyes and tilted her head upwards.

In her caption, Kvitko tagged Blue Body Brazil as the brand behind her attire.

Fans went wild over the latest upload and awarded the photo around 90,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments within a few hours of posting.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with several heart-eye face emoji and two applauding symbols.

“My Queen and princess. Be happy, always smile, enjoy [life’s] moments,” wished a second.

“Cute fit on a cute person,” gushed a third.

“Goddess… hello and excellent weekend for you too,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with both a besotted face emoji and a kissing symbol.

