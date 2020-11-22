GOP Sen. Pat Toomey Says Donald Trump ‘Has Exhausted All Plausible Legal Options,’ Congratulates Joe Biden

On Saturday, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said that the time has come for President Donald Trump to accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and begin the transition process.

In a statement, which is available in full on toomey.senate.gov, Toomey noted that Trump has lost yet another lawsuit.

“With today’s decision by Judge Matthew Brann, a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist, to dismiss the Trump campaign’s lawsuit, President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania.”

Toomey pointed out that Brann’s decision followed a series of similar losses. The state of Georgia certified Democrat Joe Biden’s victory on Friday, after a thorough recount of votes. In Michigan, lawmakers pushed back against pressure from the Trump campaign and refused to select pro-Trump electors.

“I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory,” Toomey stated.

The senator said that he has “significant policy disagreements” with the two Democrats, but wished them success and vowed to work together with them to combat the coronavirus pandemic, promote free trade, support the military and introduce gun control measures.

Toomey added that he is “deeply disappointed” that Trump lost the race, noting that he endorsed the commander-in-chief and voted for him.

The Republican praised the Trump administration for cutting taxes, deregulating the markets, appointing Supreme Court Justices, neutralizing dangerous individuals like Qasem Soleimani and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, brokering peace agreements and working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Concluding his statement, Toomey called on the commander-in-chief to concede the race and move forward with the transition.

“To ensure that he is remembered for these outstanding accomplishments, and to help unify our country, President Trump should accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process,” he said.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump tapped his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to lead his voting fraud lawsuits, but Giuliani has had little success so far, losing 32 cases. Campaign officials are reportedly frustrated with the former New York City mayor and believe his efforts are doomed.

Even though Giuliani and others have failed to provide evidence of widespread electoral fraud, some Americans still believe Democrats stole the election. In a Rasmussen Reports poll released on Thursday, 47 percent of respondents — including 61 percent of Republicans — said that it is likely the Democratic Party committed electoral fraud.

In the same survey, 57 percent of Republicans said that Trump should not concede to Biden, while a strong majority of Democrats said that he should.