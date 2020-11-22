Larsa Pippen, 46, Flashes Curves In Black String Bikini

Larsa Pippen, 46, looked drop dead gorgeous as she showed off her incredible bikini body in a stunning two-piece bathing suit for a recent Instagram upload over the weekend.

Larsa — who has recently been in the headlines for speaking out about her rift with the Kardashian family — stunned as she opted for a barely there look in the throwback photo.

Her black string bikini left little to the imagination as the top featured thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a low-cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bottoms tied over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her thin waist while accentuating her thick thighs and pert posterior in the process. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses.

In the pic, Larsa sat at a bar. She rested her weight on a white stool, and placed her hand on the chair next to her for balance. She arched her back slightly and bent one knee as she pulled her shoulders back and wore a smirk on her lips.

Behind her, a black and white bar could be seen. There was a drink on the countertop, and another in Larsa’s hand as she posed for the camera.

The model — who is the ex-wife of NBA great Scottie Pippen — wore her long, sandy-colored hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in tight brands that hung down her back.

Larsa’s over 2 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 26,000 times within the first day after it was uploaded to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 370 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Idgaf how old she is if I had to pick between her and a young ig model I’m picking larssa all day,” one follower declared.

“You look amazing!” another stated.

“Hot and Gorgeous Ma’am,” a third user gushed.

“Looking like a whole snack,” a fourth person wrote.

Larsa has become known for showing off her voluptuous figure in her online uploads. She’s often seen sporting racy ensembles that accentuate her ample cleavage, flat tummy, toned booty, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently opted for a colorful form-fitting dress that showed some skin. To date, that snap has pulled in more than 15,000 likes and over 250 comments.