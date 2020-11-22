Paulina Gretzky Flaunts Figure While Nude In ‘St. Barths’ For Shocking New Instagram Post

Paulina Gretzky treated her more than 913,000 Instagram followers to a sexy shot of herself wearing nothing but a hat and some jewelry in St. Barths in her latest post. The sensual post comes after a months-long hiatus from these types of photos.

After celebrating her fiance, Dustin Johnson’s, big record-setting Masters win, the couple headed to St. Barths for a relaxing vacation. She let it all hang out, literally, in a new photo. Paulina left little to the imagination when she sat on the step of a weathered wooden deck with her bare feet in the green grass below. A leave laid near one of her hips. Behind her was a thick dark hedge. Paulina wore no discernable clothing. She crossed her lean, sunkissed legs, pointing her toes. She held one arm and hand over her voluptuous breasts, protecting her modesty. The pose showed off her flat tummy, slender waist, and plenty of tan lines on her breasts.

The model turned her head to one side, resting her chin on one perfectly toned shoulder. She wore a huge light straw hat with raw edges that entirely obscured her eyes and nose, leaving only a hint of her lips and chin visible. Around her neck, Paulina wore a short necklace with a round pendant that rested on her chest. Her long blond locks fell in beachy waves over one shoulder and down her back.

The model’s fans showed a lot of love for the casually sexy vacation shot. Nearly 75,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and more than 1,400 took the time to leave a positive comment.

“Are you kidding me? Nice. It looks like you could use that green jacket,” teased one fan who included a flame.

“You are the hottest, Paulina. You guys just keep on winning,” a second follower enthused, adding an eggplant, flame, and water droplets.

“On behalf of everyone everywhere, we appreciate you. We are slightly worried you got a splinter, though,” joked a third devotee who added blushing-heart and heart-eye smilies.

“Wow! This is one amazing way to top that green jacket, Paulina. Great job! Keep up all the hard work and enjoy yourself on this trip,” a fourth Instagram user wrote, along with a crown and roses.

Paulina hasn’t been super active on social media lately, but she recently posted a photo of herself kissing Dustin after his win. The Inquisitr previously reported that the couple was spotting frolicking in the ocean, and Paulina had on a tiny white bikini.