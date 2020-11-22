‘Avengers: Endgame’ Stars Respond To Chris Hemsworth’s Workout Photo Showing Ripped Physique

Chris Hemsworth’s 25 million Instagram followers were given quite the treat on November 21. The Australian posted a shirtless photo of himself to his timeline which showed off his impressive ripped physique. The actor has several movies in production right now that require him to be in peak physical condition. Hemsworth will star in the upcoming Thor: Love and Tunder, Extraction 2, and the Hulk Hogan biopic where he will portray Mr. America himself.

The 37-year-old looked totally jacked as he flipped over a mock tire while exercising in an outdoor gym. In the post, which can be seen here, Hemsworth sported just a pair of striped shorts and a baseball cap in the photo where his biceps and pecs stole the show. The actor strained while trying to flip the massive weight, and noted how heavy it was in his caption.

It didn’t take long for the world to respond to the upload. It wasn’t just fans of the 12 Strong actor who filled up the comments section, but some of his famous co-stars as well. Avengers: Infinity War colleague Chris Pratt jumped into the comments section to let his pal know he needed to take it easy in the gym.

“Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks.”

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

“Don’t worry mate we can just both use the same fancy filter that’s been applied here. It’s called instashred,” Hemsworth wrote back.

DC Universe actor Jason Momoa commented as well, calling his fellow superhero star a “beast,” a description many of Hemsworth’s fans also reiterated.

Fellow Avenger Jeremy Renner responded in a different way, by sharing a post of his own on his timeline. On November 21, the 49-year-old posted an image of Fat Thor from Endgame on his Instagram feed, where the God of Thunder was down on his luck and about 50 pounds heavier.

Renner said that particular version of Hemsworth was his choice for People’s Sexiest Man Alive, an honor that recently went to fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star Michael B. Jordan. He called his friend the “god of blunder” and used the hashtag “#everyvotecounts.”

At the time of this publication, Hemsworth did not respond to Renner’s playful post. Vision himself had something to say, however. Paul Bettany responded to the Fat Thor photo by saying “This is the first pic of @chrishemsworth I’ve ever liked.”