Kelsea Ballerini Twirls Around In A Mini Skirt & Shows Off Braless Cleavage Before Changing Into A Robe

Kelsea wore a number of different outfits in her fun transition video.

On Saturday, November 20, Kelsea Ballerini entertained her Instagram fans with a fun video that showed her going through a number of different outfit changes before settling on a cozy robe.

The 27-year-old “Miss Me More” singer’s creation was one of the fashion-themed transition videos that have become viral sensations on social media. She opted to film hers in a hallway, where six different pairs of shoes were lined up in a neat row.

As her new song “Hole in the Bottle” played, Kelsea walked out of a door at the end of the hall. She rocked a black tied-up T-shirt, distressed blue jeans, and white cowboy boots. She approached a pair of knee-high, snakeskin-print boots and jumped up in the air as soon as she reached them. When she landed, a quick cut made it seem as though she was suddenly wearing the footwear and a new ensemble that included a black cutoff shorts, a different tied-up top, and an ivory blazer.

Kelsea continued walking down the hallway and hopping when she reached a new pair of shoes. Each time, her look totally transformed into a new one. Ankle boots were teamed with glittery striped palazzo pants and a cropped camisole. The tiny top had a plunging neckline that showed off an eyeful of cleavage. It dipped down low enough to make it obvious that she was going braless underneath it.

When a pair of red stilettos appeared on her feet, she gave the camera a flirty twirl. She now rocked a multicolored flared miniskirt that swirled around her hips and thighs as she spun. She paired the statement-making piece with a vivid yellow sweatshirt.

Blue high-heeled sandals lengthened her bare legs again as she modeled the footwear with high-waisted denim shorts and a cropped, rainbow-colored striped sweater. She finished this look with a black cowboy hat.

Kelsea’s fourth ensemble was comprised of gray canvas sneakers, a pink jacket, and white denim pants with holes on the knees. She decided to keep it casual and comfy for her final outfit, which was a cozy dark gray robe partnered with fluffy tan slippers.

She gave the camera a kick to transition to her last look. A glass of wine appeared in her hand, and she held it over her head in a triumphant fashion. Her dog, Dibs, helped her conclude her performance by running up to her while wagging his tail.

One of Kelsea’s Instagram followers commented on how much time she likely spent creating the video, and she responded by vowing to “never admit” how long it took.

Her fashion show also received plenty of rave reviews in the comments section.

“A cinematic masterpiece,” declared one fan.

“Awww I love this. So creative,” wrote another viewer.

“You’re so cute!! I adore you!!” a third message read.

Kelsea’s fans recently freaked out over another transition video created by the singer. It only featured one transformation that replaced Kelsea with none other than country music icon Shania Twain.