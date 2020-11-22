Halsey Shows Some Serious Skin & Teases She’s ‘Still That B*tch’

Halsey shared a sexy quartet of photos via her Instagram page on Saturday evening that immediately caused a frenzy among her 22.1 million followers.

The singer shaved her head about a month ago and she’s been all about the bold new look in her social media updates ever since then. However, on Saturday, she decided to relive a prior look in terms of her hair. She looked drop-dead gorgeous from top to bottom and these shots raised temperatures sky-high.

The photos posted on Saturday showed Halsey with long, dark hair. It appeared that this was a shade that was even darker than her natural brunette hue.

The 26-year-old singer wore a brown, lacy bra and black panties in these snaps, and she covered up with a leopard-print robe. She wore a chunky gold necklace that had a padlock fastened to it as essentially a pendant.

In the first photo, Halsey’s dark tresses were in a messy bedhead style that partially covered her face. She had a hand on her hip and she leaned forward toward the camera, flaunting her deep cleavage.

The second photo showed more of the hottie’s phenomenal curves. She stood up, farther away from the camera, and leaned slightly to one side. She gazed down toward the camera and had her robe pushed behind her hips and booty.

The waistband of the black panties sat high on Halsey’s hips and dipped dangerously low in front. Her rock-hard abs were on full display with this pose, and her cleavage still was front-and-center as well.

The third photo once again focused on Halsey’s face and chest, and she appeared to make a movement as if she was brushing her hair away from her face.

The final picture in this quartet of sexy snaps allowed Halsey to flaunt her killer curves. She placed one hand along her bare back as she angled her torso slightly to the side.

“YES QUEEN,” one fan commented enthusiastically.

Many of Halsey’s followers raved over how incredible she looked. However, more than a few noted that they actually preferred her current bald look.

This set of shots showcasing Halsey’s former look received more than 610,000 likes and 7,150 comments in less than an hour.

The fire emoji were sprinkled throughout the comments section liberally as people tried to express their love for these pictures. In addition, a wide variety of languages were used by the singer’s fans as they praised this sexy, bold vibe.

“Halsey is a god,” a follower declared.

“You’re stunning,” a third fan raved.

“PFFFT are you TRYING to kill people,” someone else teasingly asked.