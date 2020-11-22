Donald Trump Is Trying To ‘Stall’ To ‘Shred Evidence’ Of Crimes, Activist Says

Democratic activist and former congressional candidate Kim Weaver believes that Donald Trump’s battle against the results of the 2020 election is part of a plan to avoid criminal charges after leaving the Oval Office.

“I think @realDonaldTrump is just trying to stall for time so he can shred any evidence that could send him and his children to prison. #MAGA supporters are being played to donate to Trump personally,” she tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

The comment comes amid speculation that Trump could face indictments after he leaves the White House. As reported by NPR, Danya Perry, a former state and federal prosecutor, believes that the president could be indicted on January 21 — the day after President-elect Joe Biden’s planned inauguration.

“His legal risks increase immeasurably come Jan. 21, both on the civil and the criminal side.”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who headed the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, made similar claims during testimony to the House Judiciary Committee last year. Specifically, he said that the president could be indicted after leaving office. However, ABC News reporter Mike Levine noted that Muller was careful not to reveal whether he believed Trump should be charged.

Trump could face indictments from the federal prosecution of his former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen. The real estate mogul could also face legal trouble from the active criminal investigation into him and his businesses that is being headed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

According to The New York Times, Trump is worried about the possibility of going to prison after he leaves the White House. The news outlet claimed that the U.S. leader had expressed worry to his advisers about the likely increase in scrutiny from prosecutors after he leaves office. He is allegedly concerned about the existing New York investigations as well as the possibility of new federal probes.

Regardless of his motives, Trump continues to refuse to concede the election and shows no signs of stopping his legal battle against the results. Per BBC, the head of state’s team is allegedly aiming to convince Republican-controlled legislatures to declare Trump the winner over Joe Biden. Despite reports of such a plan, the publication noted that no relevant meetings are posted on the president’s schedule for the weekend.

“Democrats accuse Mr Trump of abusing his office by trying to pressure the legislators to subvert the will of voters and seat their own electors to the Electoral College, which gathers on 14 December,” the publication reported.