Stassie Karanikolaou Sizzles In Plunging Cropped Tank Top & Tiny Shorts While Posing On Stairs

On Saturday, November 21, American social media sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou started off the weekend by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 9.5 million Instagram followers.

In the first image, the 23-year-old posed on a staircase. She leaned to the side and rested her wrist on her knee. Stassie placed one of her hands on the step, seemingly to stabilize herself. She focused her attention on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging pink textured cropped tank top and matching high-waisted drawstring shorts. The outfit showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. Fans could also catch a glimpse of Stassie’s black ink thigh tattoo. She finished off the look with a coordinating sweater that had slid off her shoulders.

The brunette bombshell also pulled back her long locks in a half-up ponytail, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face. In addition, she sported a light pink manicure with black tips.

Stassie altered her position for the following photo by sitting with her shoulders back and her legs spread. She brought her hands together and continued to look directly at the photographer. The final shot showed her hugging herself while smiling sweetly.

In the caption of the post, Stassie revealed that her ensemble was from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 200,000 likes. Quite a few of Stassie’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Vision of loveliness,” wrote one fan, adding a pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are so beautiful,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Hottest girl in the world,” remarked another admirer.

“One of the prettiest women on this planet!!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

This is far from the first time that Stassie has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a skimpy multicolored two-piece swimsuit that featured a low-cut top and side-tie bottoms. That post has been liked over 900,000 times since it was shared.