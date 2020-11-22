Donald Trump Reportedly Skipped Meeting With World Leaders On Pandemic Preparedness, Went Golfing Instead

Donald Trump skipped out on a meeting of world leaders discussing pandemic preparedness and hit the golf course instead, a new report claims.

The meeting took place during this weekend’s G-20 summit, where leaders from the world’s top countries discussed the coronavirus pandemic. As CNN reported, Trump did not seem overly interested in participating Saturday’s meetings, which were held virtually as countries around the globe have placed new restrictions in order to slow the spread of the deadly virus. As the report noted, he tweeted during the opening session and later skipped a conference focused on the coronavirus, instead heading out to his company’s golf course.

CNN noted that it was unclear throughout the week whether the soon-to-be former U.S. president would even take part in the virtual G-20 summit, but on Friday evening the White House released a schedule showing he was set to participate.

That participation did not last long, CNN reported.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

“When the event began, Trump was among the nearly two-dozen world leaders who appeared via video-conference, beaming in from the White House situation room,” the report noted. “But only 13 minutes after the scheduled 8 a.m. ET, start time, Trump was sending tweets focused on his efforts to overturn the results of the US presidential election.”

Close to two hours later, during the summit’s “Pandemic Preparedness” meeting, he had left the White House and was headed to the course — but not before appearing to continue on with his insistence that he really won the election, the outlet added.

“I look forward to working with you again for a long time,” he told the others in attendance (via the Guardian).

Trump has long been criticized for his frequent trips to the course — especially after he had been sharply critical of Barack Obama’s less-frequent golfing trips — but critics have been especially vocal during the pandemic. As The Inquisitr reported, the habit even became campaign fodder for the president’s opponents. The Lincoln Project, a group of conservatives who opposed Trump, released a digital ad called “Distracted” that accused him of ignoring the early outbreak of coronavirus because he was spending too much time on the links.

“Where was Trump? He wasn’t distracted,” a narrator said during the video, which showed Trump attending crowded rallies and swinging golf clubs. “He had plenty to do. Like campaign rallies and golfing.”

Critics have also accused Trump of shirking his responsibilities with regard to the the virus, going several days without making any public statements despite nationwide surges in cases and record numbers of daily infections.