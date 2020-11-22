Laura Sagra Bares Tempting Curves And Tight Abs In Sheer Lace Bustier, Feeling ‘Night Vibes’

Colombian model Laura Sagra took to her Instagram page on Saturday afternoon with a sizzling update that thrilled her 972,000 followers. The tantalizing beauty flaunted her fit physique wearing a revealing outfit that piqued fans’ attention and left them wanting more. Over 3,600 people hit the “like” button in less than 20 minutes after the image was uploaded.

Laura wore a black bustier featuring a delicate, floral-patterned lace with an eyelash trim. The sheer fabric draped across her bare midriff and the tops of her breasts, allowing her tanned skin to show through.

The primary structure of the garment was an underwire bra with opaque cups, to which the additional material was attached. It appeared that the lace was only a front panel secured against her body with two straps encircling her ribs.

Laura added a long-sleeved denim shirt with a light wash to the pretty top. The cuffs rested over her hands, but the rest of the garment appeared to fit her petite frame well.

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of skintight black pants whose design looked like jeans, but the sheen of the fabric stretched across her shapely thighs resembled lightweight leather. The cut of Laura’s impressive abdominal muscles were displayed between the waistband and the lower scalloped hem of her lingerie.

She accessorized with a pair of thin, gold-colored chains around her neck. The first was a choker and the second featured an upside-down crescent moon pendant dangling from a slightly longer chain. The emoji Laura chose to accompany her phrase in the caption echoed the shape of her jewelry.

Laura posed standing against a plain white wall, next to a closed, wood-paneled door. She balanced most of her weight on her right leg, and kicked her left leg out to the side. One arm relaxed close to her body, and she grasped half of the outer seam of her coat with her other hand, holding it away from her petite frame.

Her long, platinum tresses were parted in the center and spilled over her left shoulder.

Just a few days ago, as covered by The Inquisitr, Laura showcased her killer figure in another Instagram post that sent pulses racing. The doe-eyed blonde wore a red lingerie set featuring a lacy bandeau-style bra and, apparently, a thong. Only the straps of the lower half of the lacy combo were visible, but her “Happy thong Thursday” quote in the caption informed what could not be seen.