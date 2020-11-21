Black Rifle Coffee Denies Sponsoring Kyle Rittenhouse After He Was Released On Bail

Black Rifle Coffee is denying rumors that it sponsored Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and was released on $2 million bail on Friday, Heavy reported.

“We did not sponsor nor do we have a relationship with the 17-year-old facing charges in Kenosha, WI,” the company tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Rumors of Rittenhouse’s sponsorship by the business appear to have begun after The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer posted an image of the teenager wearing a Black Rifle Coffee shirt and posing with the company’s founder, Evan Hafer.

The comment from the business linked to an official statement that addressed Rittenhouse’s charges, which stem from his actions in August.

“We do not support legal advocacy efforts,” the statement read.

“We believe in the integrity of the legal justice system, and support law enforcement officials,” it later said.

The establishment, which supports veterans and active duty service members, highlighted its mission to raise awareness for veterans who have served the United States.

“We’re grateful for the continued support of the Black Rifle Coffee community and eager to continue serving those who serve,” the statement concluded.

Heavy noted that multiple sources had supported the business’ claim that they do not have a direct connection to Rittenhouse.

“Black Rifle Coffee did not ‘sponsor’ Kyle Rittenhouse. One of our good friends is part of the company. Anyone jumping on that bandwagon is misinformed,” tweeted Linz DeFranco, co-founder of HeyNotSoFast.

According to DeFranco, a higher-up at Black Rifle Coffee confirmed that they did not sponsor Rittenhouse.

“I’m seriously appalled at how quickly that false info spread, especially by some people I respect.”

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Per Heavy, Rittenhouse faces five criminal charges for killing two protestors and wounding another during the Kenosha protests, which were sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Among these indictments are attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and first-degree intentional homicide.

Rittenhouse allegedly purchased the AR-15 he used in the killings via a friend, who used funds from the teen’s coronavirus stimulus check. According to the teen, he purchased the weapon for self-defense and believed he would have died the night of the killings if he wasn’t armed.

As The Inquisitr reported, reporting from August outlined comments from Rittenhouse’s former classmates, who claimed that he would threaten people at Lakes Community High School who were critical of Donald Trump. One former classmate claimed he and others at the school believed Rittenhouse had the potential to be a shooter.