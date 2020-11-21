Niece Waidhofer Poses With Legs Spread In Miniskirt & Thigh-High Stockings While Holding Bill Cosby Book

Niece showed off her 'college' look.

Niece Waidhofer looked sexy and scholarly in the Instagram photo that she shared with her 2.3 million followers on Saturday, November 14.

For her college cosplay, the Texas-based model held some reading material that caught the eye of many of her followers. As a seeming lark, she posed with a copy of the Bill Cosby book Love and Marriage. Much to her fans’ amusement, she had it turned upside down, and she wasn’t even glancing at its pages. One fan deemed her prop an “excellent touch.”

“The book had me dying laughing. HaHa… pretty slick,” another commenter wrote.

In her caption, Niece referenced the paperback’s topic by joking that she was trying to earn an “MRS degree,” which is a term used to describe the act of a woman attending college with the sole goal of obtaining a husband.

“You need a ring? I got one for you!! Hey one can dream,” read one response to her quip.

In her photo, she rocked a burgundy, tied-up T-shirt with the word “college” emblazoned on it in white letters. She teamed the top with a pleated khaki miniskirt with a raw hem. Her racy outfit inspired by higher learning also included a pair of thigh-high maroon stockings with thin white stripes around their tops. Her legwear was crafted out of thick material for a warm and cozy look.

The studious model accessorized with a pair of eyeglasses with black lenses. She wore her brunette hair styled in a smooth blowout with a deep side part. Niece was photographed staring directly at the camera and giving it a mischievous little smirk as she struck a provocative pose.

She leaned on a desk with her free hand casually draped over its corner. The side of the model’s bare midsection rested on the edge of the furniture. She arched her back to pop her pert posterior out and lifted her left knee. By posing with her legs spread, she drew some extra attention to her shapely thighs.

Niece’s sultry shot received a high grade from her followers, who have double-tapped her post over 40,000 times so far. While many of the messages in the comments section were about her caption and her choice of reading material, others were focused on her appearance.

“Reading a book upside down there and looking sexy as hell. Yep I would have been very distracted,” wrote one fan.

“Gorgeous as always,” gushed another.

