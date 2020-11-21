Cindy Prado Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Brown Crop Top And Biker Shorts

Cuban bombshell Cindy Prado teased plenty of her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Saturday, November 21, when she uploaded a slew of sexy new images.

The 28-year-old Elite fashion model was snapped outside of a large building for the five-photo series. Cindy showcased her fabulous curves in every slide as she alternated between a number of eye-catching poses.

In the first frame, she was photographed with the front of her figure facing the camera as she stood with one hip cocked out to emphasize her curves. She pouted sweetly while holding up a brown bottle from MESHKI in her right hand. The second snapshot honed in on her midsection, showcasing her rock-hard abs and chest. She posed from her front again in the third image, while the fourth photo displayed her from her left side. She had one hand on her hip in the last slide as she smiled widely.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted slightly off-center and styled in loose waves that fell around her shoulders. She wore her nails long with a light-pink polish.

Cindy’s famous figure was on show in a scanty brown ensemble by MESHKI, an online athleisure clothing company. Her top featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and a plunging neckline that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. Her bottoms comprised skintight biker shorts that especially showed off her curvy hips, bodacious booty, and slim core.

She accessorized the sporty look with several gold necklaces and a bracelet.

The model was snapped in Miami, per the post’s geotag. In the caption, Cindy wrote that this ensemble was her “favorite” from MESHKI’s latest collection, before adding a black heart symbol.

Saturday’s post seemed to be a big hit with social media users as it garnered more than 13,000 likes in just two hours after going live. Nearly 200 fans also verbalized their support in the comments section, where they showered the stunner with compliments on her figure, looks, and ensemble.

“You are the eighth wonder of the world, splendid,” one individual commented, following with a pink heart emoji.

“You were born to model these outfits, simply stunning,” another admirer chimed in.

“You are a very lovely and sexy lady,” a third fan gushed, inundating their compliment with rose symbols.

“Such a gorgeous body,” a fourth user added, filling their comment with several rose emoji.

