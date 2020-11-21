Jessie James Decker Looks Naturally Stunning In A Low-Cut Black Top

Country crooner Jessie James Decker thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a shot taken while she was on vacation in Colombia. She referenced her adventures abroad in the caption, and also revealed her love of coffee, explaining the setting of the image a bit.

Jessie sat at a worn wooden table with a few plates in front of her, as well as a vibrant circular placemat. She had a blush pink clutch bag resting atop the table as well, but the focal point of the shot was her natural beauty. Jessie showcased her flawless figure in what appeared to be a black top with a low-cut neckline. The garment revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and also left her sculpted arms and shoulders bare. A knotted embellishment drew even more attention to her chest, and thick straps extended over her shoulders.

The fabric clung to Jessie’s curves, nipping in at her slim waist. She added several accessories to the look, including a delicate necklace around her neck, a small watch, and what appeared to be her wedding bands, minus her stunning engagement ring.

Jessie’s long locks were pulled back in a half-up style, swept away from her naturally gorgeous features and tumbling down her back. She held a small white mug in one hand and rested the other hand on the tabletop as she gazed at the camera, a soft smile gracing her features.

The wall behind her was painted an eye-catching shade of orange that matched the placemat in front of her, and there was a black piece of furniture with several coffee cups and other dining accoutrements visible in the background as well.

Jessie’s audience couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 78,000 likes within six hours of going live. It also racked up 634 comments from her followers in the same brief time span.

“We need a video of you asking the locals in Spanish on what to take home,” one fan wrote, referencing Jessie’s caption.

“Omg I would love Colombia too!” another follower chimed in.

“You’ll never drink American coffee again,” a third fan remarked, including a crying laughing emoji in the comment.

“What is your skincare routine you have absolutely gorgeous glowing skin!!!” another follower added, eager to learn all of the country bombshell’s secrets.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Jessie shared a short video clip taken in the evening while she was in Colombia. She rocked a simple white tank and pale pink pants, and strutted down the street, her long locks pulled up in a messy bun atop her head.