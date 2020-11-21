Sofia Richie Rocks A Tiny Green-And-Black Bikini While Hanging Out With Pigs In ‘Paradise’

Sofia Richie enjoyed a beautiful day on the beach this weekend, where she looked hotter than ever in a scanty green bikini. The model took to her Instagram account just moments ago to share a few snaps from her time by the water that have already been showered with love by many of her 6.5 million followers.

The 22-year-old was dressed to impress for her day in “paradise” in an emerald green-and-black tie-dye two-piece that complemented her deep, all-over tan. The look included a triangle-style top with tiny cups and a deep neckline that showed off an eyeful of her ample cleavage. It had thin black straps that offered a look at her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a stringy band that knotted tightly behind her back to highlight her slender frame.

The matching bottoms of the set put even more of Sofia’s flawless physique on display, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off her long, lean legs and toned thighs, while its daringly cheeky cut exposed her bronzed booty nearly in its entirety. Its waistband was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, accentuating her trim waist and taut stomach. Fans were also treated to a full look at the beauty’s washboard abs, much to their delight.

The upload included a total of six slides, the majority of which were photos snapped candidly as Sofia romped around the beach. She sat in the white sand in the first image of the set, taking in the beautiful ocean view in front of her while a few large pigs joined her up on the shore.

In another photo, Sofia held her pal Abby Smidt’s hand as she attempted to pet one of the hogs, while the final still image saw them laying out on the edge of a boat.

The post ended with a short video of Sofia wading through the water as one of the pigs swam next to her.

Fans and friends wasted no time in showering the bikini-clad new addition to Sofia’s feed with love. It has amassed more than 87,000 likes after just 23 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“This body!!!” wrote pal Kylie Jenner.

“You are the hottest,” praised another fan.

“Whoa very hot,” a third follower remarked, adding a single flame emoji to the end of his comment.

“Truly a goddess!!” remarked a fourth admirer.

While Sofia doesn’t add to her Instagram grid on a daily basis, her posts always seem to impress her adoring fans. She recently stunned them again when she showed off her Catwoman Halloween costume earlier this month, which included a sexy bra top and skintight leather leggings.