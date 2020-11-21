Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Red Mini Dress

On Saturday, November 21, British model Rachel Ward started off the weekend by uploading a series of sizzling snaps on Instagram.

In the first image, the 29-year-old sat with her legs crossed on a clear chair in front of a white wall. She put one of her hands on her waist as she held onto a red Yves Saint Laurent wallet. A pile of roses had been placed on the floor next to her.

She switched her purse to her other hand in the following photo. The third snap showed Rachel standing up with her knee bent. She turned her body slightly and grasped the roses, as she focused her attention on the camera lens, parting her full lips. The model resumed sitting on the chair for the final shot. She continued holding onto her wallet with her other hand outstretched. She opened her mouth as if she was surprised.

For the photo shoot, Rachel flaunted her fantastic figure in a strapless red mini dress from the clothing company Misspap. The plunging garment showcased her incredible curves and lean legs. As for accessories, she sported a pair of black peep-toe slingback heels and her sparkling wedding ring set. The blond bombshell also slicked back her long locks, allowing fans to get a better view of her gorgeous face.

According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Manchester, England.

In the caption of the post, Rachel advertised for Misspap.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You’re such a beautiful woman!” wrote one fan, along with numerous heart emoji.

“Gorgeous and beautiful sweetheart,” added a different devotee.

“Lady in red absolutely gorgeous looking,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of heart and heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wow lovely photos looking beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The social media sensation engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

Rachel is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a low-cut crop top and leather pants. That post has been liked over 11,000 times since it was shared.