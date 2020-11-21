Pamela Anderson, 53, Goes Pantsless & Flaunts Her Endless Legs Wearing Just A Button-Down Shirt & Face Mask

Actress Pamela Anderson shared a stunning new photo on Saturday with her 1.1 million Instagram followers. The sultry snapshot showed the former Baywatch bombshell wearing a face mask and she squeezed in a reference to a passion of hers at the same time.

The new picture showed Pamela sitting on a wood floor indoors. A white door was next to her, propped open, and a metal container of some sort was directly behind her.

The 53-year-old hottie had her blond hair styled with an off-center part. The straight tresses tumbled over one shoulder and down her back as she tilted her head to one side slightly.

Pamela wore a blue button-down collared shirt, and seemingly nothing else aside from the face mask. She had the sleeves rolled up to her elbows and the top couple of buttons left undone.

The fabric of the shirt covered Pamela’s bare hips and upper thighs. The plunging neckline revealed her sun-kissed skin but kept the curves of her busty assets fully under wraps.

She sat with her legs stretched in front of her, both of them bent at the knees. One leg rested on top of the other, both of them angled to the side and resting against the wood floor. Her bare toes were pointed and her long, lean stems seemed to go on forever.

In her caption, Pamela tagged the Instagram page for the Return to Freedom organization. Their mission is to protect wild horses and burros throughout the United States. The Return to Freedom site notes that they focus on conservation, educational outreach, and sanctuary, and this is a cause that the actress clearly is passionate about supporting.

The face-covering that Pamela wore in this alluring snap appeared to be one created by the Peekaboo line to support Return to Freedom. The brand created a limited-edition selection of five designs with a portion of the proceeds going to the non-profit organization.

In addition to tagging the organization’s page, Pamela added hashtags that encouraged people to both wear a mask as well as to work on saving wild horses.

As is often the case, the Baywatch star had her comments limited on this post. Despite most people not being able to comment, her fans stepped up to show their support for her efforts and their love for the titillating picture.

Nearly 8,000 of Pamela’s fans liked the post in the first 30 minutes after she had first shared it.

“Beautiful in every way!” one person was able to comment.

Pamela has been sharing a lot of sultry shots via her Instagram page lately. One recent picture showed her exposing her taut tummy and pulling down the waistband of her sweatpants in a tantalizing fashion.

The 53-year-old actress included a poem with that post and it received more than 20,000 likes.