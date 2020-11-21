Donald Trump Supporters Reportedly Want To Boycott Potentially ‘Rigged’ Georgia Runoff Election

The Georgia Senate runoff scheduled for January 5 pits two Republican Senators against Democratic challengers and will determine which party takes control of the Senate, NPR reported. As noted by investigative journalist Marcus Baram, some supporters of Donald Trump have been floating the idea of boycotting the runoff due to possible foul play.

“Some Trump supporters on Parler want to boycott the Georgia runoff — or even write in Trump’s name!” he tweeted alongside photos of some of their comments.

In a subsequent tweet, Baram posted yet more comments of purported Trump backers pushing for a boycott.

“If the voting machines are rigged, how can you trust the runoff election?” one user wrote.

“Voting in an illegitimate election is tantamount to accepting deep state control,” yet another wrote.

“THE ONLY WAY TO GET OUR VOICES HEARD IS by #boycott the vote,” another said.

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

A boycott could potentially harm Georgia incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and work against the plans of operatives like Sen. Rick Scott, who paid for an attack ad that takes aim at Democratic plans to take over Georgia.

Attorney Jake Evans, chairman of the Georgia chapter of the Republican National Lawyers Association, noted that the GOP is in a tricky situation when it comes to crafting a message to draw out GOP voters. He highlighted that Trump is still disputing the outcome of the election and said Republicans have to strike a “very delicate balance.” In particular, he noted that the GOP must appeal to Trump supporters amid the reality that the president is likely not going to be in the White House next year.

Georgia notably flipped the state blue in the general election and went to Biden.

“Results in 2020 show a more diverse and younger electorate that is changing the political landscape,” NPR reported.

If the Democrats win the runoffs, the Senate will be equally Democratic and Republican, and the tie-breaking vote will go to the likely vice president — Kamala Harris.

The push for a boycott comes amid Trump and his legal team’s battle against the results of the 2020 election, which has thus far been unsuccessful. As The Inquisitr reported, a Rasmussen Reports poll released on Thursday showed that 47 percent of voters who answered the survey claimed that Democrats rigged the election in favor of Joe Biden. Across party lines, 61 percent of Republicans said it’s “very likely” the opposing party stole the election. As for Democrats, the same portion said it’s “not at all likely” the election was rigged.