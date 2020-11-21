Rita Ora Flips Upside Down, Flaunting Curves In Skimpy Black Bodysuit: ‘When Work’s Done’

Rita Ora treated her 16 million Instagram followers to a playful look at what she does when her work is done. The sexy series of images also showcased the “Girls” singer’s voluptuous curves as she counted down to her birthday.

In all five photos, Rita wore a black bodysuit with a lowcut neckline and thin straps over her toned shoulders. She also wore a thick gold choker style chain around her neck and a variety of other necklaces in varying lengths, including one with a cameo pendant. She also had several earrings in each ear, including large sparkly studs in her first hole. She posed on a brown couch with a golden curtain behind it. She wore her blond hair in a sleek bun with a braid wrapped around it.

In the first picture, Rita leaned back and pushed herself up with her arms behind her. She took the photo with her head upside down, and a small smile revealed her straight white teeth. The second image was similar, but she had her mouth open with a larger grin. Her tongue showed in the shot.

Rita’s head hung off the couch in the third photograph, and it revealed more of her voluptuous curves, highlighting her slender waist and flared out hips. Her eyes were closed. The fourth picture was out of focus, and Rita was in the act of sitting up from the previous shot. The final slide featured her hanging her head back again with her mouth open wide.

Nearly 163,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button expressing lots of love for Rita’s post, and more than 875 took the time to leave a positive comment.

“Work is never done,” teased one fan.

“Rita, you look beautiful! The upside-down posing is crazy fun. I love it so much! I hope your birthday is great,” a second devotee enthused, including red lips, clapping hands, and red heart-eye emoji.

“Work! What have you been doing? Is it new music???,” wondered a third follower, who included a large brown eye, and alternating yellow and red hearts.

“Your precious face! OMG. Upside down and still stunning! I don’t know how you do it, Rita,” a fourth Instagram user wrote, adding several crowns and roses.

Rita regularly updates her social media with pictures and videos of herself working and enjoying life. The Inquisitr previously reported that she flashed some significant cleavage while wearing an unzipped white cropped top in a recent update.