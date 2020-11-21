Vivica A. Fox, 56, Flaunts Her Killer Figure In A Plunging Ivy Park Power Suit

Vivica A. Fox gave her 1.4 million Instagram followers a triple thrill with her Saturday post. She took to social media to promote her movie True to the Game 2: Gena’s Story and teased everybody with three titillating photos in the process.

The 56-year-old actress wore a dazzling ensemble for this set of photos. She noted that the suit was from Beyonce’s Adidas x Ivy Park line. Vivica chose a power suit from the azure blue collection that had the iconic Adidas stripes down the jacket sleeves. Matching stripes could be seen running down the sides of the flared trouser legs as well.

The beauty added a wide belt with an oversized rectangular buckle to cinch the jacket at her slender waist. In addition, the toes of a sparkly pair of heels peeked out from under the legs of the suit pants.

The plunging neckline of the jacket highlighted Vivica’s decolletage. A long necklace with a gold and silver fox pendant rested just over her busty assets.

Vivica styled her hair in a sleek, shoulder-length bob with a middle part. It appeared that she wore tinted locks in a teal that beautifully complemented her Ivy Park ensemble. She added large, blingy hoop earrings along with several rings worn on her fingers to further accessorize her look.

In the first photo, Vivica bent forward and pursed her lips as she looked at the camera. Her hands rested on her legs just above her knees and this pose provided a daring glimpse at her ample bosom.

The second shot was a cropped one that highlighted both her chest and her big smile. The final photo was another full-length one and in this case, Vivica exuded a bold confidence. She cocked a hip and bent one knee while raising her foot up to rest alongside her calf. She held the lapels of her blazer and threw a sultry expression toward the photographer.

“One of the most versatile stars in the world! You are most definitely a true icon Ms. Fox,” one fan raved in the comments section.

“Lord. Have mercy,” another wrote.

“Still the most beautiful woman on the planet!!!!” a third user declared.

“Gurl you are saying something,” someone else noted.

Earlier in the week, Vivica shared a different trio of snapshots that featured a pantsuit in a similar color. She explained that she was wearing that gorgeous outfit for a meet-up with Lisa Vanderpump and she looked stunning. That glamorous look of Vivica’s garnered nearly 15,000 likes from her followers.