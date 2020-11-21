Abby Dowse Shows Off Killer Curves In Scanty Shimmering Bikini

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse sent shock waves through Instagram on Saturday, November 21, when she shared a sizzling new post of herself with her 2.5 million followers.

The 31-year-old was captured in a secluded shallow pool on a beautiful sunny day. Abby positioned herself directly in front of the camera, stealing the show as she struck an eye-catching pose.

She stood with the front of her body facing the camera and propped her derriere out to emphasize her curvy physique. She grabbed the sides of her bottoms with both hands and exuded a sultry vibe as she wore a pout on her face. Her head was also slightly titled while she seemingly directed her gaze toward the camera’s lens.

Her long blond locks were styled in a messy bun that rested atop her head, likely to prevent her hair from getting wet. She wore her nails short and natural.

She flaunted her chest in a scanty, shimmering, purple bikini top which featured black strings that tied around her neck and back. The garment’s tiny triangular cups barely contained her busty assets, showcasing an ample amount of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob. The suit’s matching bottoms were also scantily cut and put the spotlight on her curvy hips, and pert booty. The briefs’ high-waisted side-straps tied around her slim core, highlighting her hourglass figure even more.

Yaslen accessorized the beachside look with a pair of square cut sunglasses, a cross necklace, two bracelets, and two rings.

She revealed in the post’s caption that her swimsuit was designed by GURLY BY NM, a Portugal-based swimsuit company. She also indicated that her sunglasses were manufactured by SobeShades, an American-based online brand.

The sizzling-hot photo was uploaded just one hour ago and has since accumulated more than 10,000 likes, proving to be very popular with Abby’s following. Dozens of fans also relayed their kind thoughts on the model, her form, her good looks, and her swimwear in the comment’s section.

“Wowwww this is insane. Absolutely drop dead gorgeous babe,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a single heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“That summer sun looking especially amazing on you,” a second fan chimed in.

“Wow what a gorgeous slim body,” a third admirer gushed.

“Hottest woman on the planet, look forward to your pics daily,” a fourth individual asserted, inundating their comment with heart-eye and fire symbols.

Abby has updated her Instagram account with plenty of jaw-dropping posts this week. Earlier today, she uploaded a sexy image of herself in a scandalous light-pink lace teddy that featured chain detailing.